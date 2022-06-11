 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks is looking for some arms

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. Too much Miley, too soon?

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Loligo vulgaris / Eledone moschata / Sepia officinalis Photo by Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images

I went into Friday night’s game fully prepared to hate-watch. I knew Wade Miley didn’t have the best record against the Bronx Bombers (0-4, I think JD said) and figured their right-handed power would come into play, even though they’ve been statistically in a funk most of the year. Luis Severino has some good stats coming in, and he didn’t disappoint early:

But Miley was up to the task. He even had surprises. But he left early and a succession of relievers came in and preserved the game. Hell, they pickled it.

The Cubs did get going a little in the third, but...

Though there was more action, the game stayed at ground zero for a minute. Daniel Norris was summoned from the depths of the bullpen and held the Yankees to a single tally on Gleyber Torres’ deep drive.

Jason Heyward brought his bat to New York City and supplied a tally of his own.

It stayed that way for a long, long time. Amazing. Did you see it? Baseball is nuts. Unlucky 13. Check out Al’s recap for further details.

Food for Thought:

