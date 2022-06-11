Cub Tracks is looking for some arms

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I went into Friday night’s game fully prepared to hate-watch. I knew Wade Miley didn’t have the best record against the Bronx Bombers (0-4, I think JD said) and figured their right-handed power would come into play, even though they’ve been statistically in a funk most of the year. Luis Severino has some good stats coming in, and he didn’t disappoint early:

Luis Severino, 2Ks in the 2nd.



5Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/oDhecammEZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 10, 2022

But Miley was up to the task. He even had surprises. But he left early and a succession of relievers came in and preserved the game. Hell, they pickled it.

A little gift to Anthony Rizzo from his former team.



Wade Miley plunks him in his first AB against the Cubbies. pic.twitter.com/kSLphM2Ejw — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) June 10, 2022

The Cubs did get going a little in the third, but...

Yankees cut Heyward off at home. Great throw by Gleyber pic.twitter.com/lHH5Oj24Pw — Pinstripe Strong (@PinstripeStrong) June 10, 2022

Though there was more action, the game stayed at ground zero for a minute. Daniel Norris was summoned from the depths of the bullpen and held the Yankees to a single tally on Gleyber Torres’ deep drive.

Jason Heyward brought his bat to New York City and supplied a tally of his own.

Six bases for J-Hey tonight through his first two at-bats! pic.twitter.com/bwDiC6EHjS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2022

It stayed that way for a long, long time. Amazing. Did you see it? Baseball is nuts. Unlucky 13. Check out Al’s recap for further details.

Wade Miley will have his shoulder examined on Monday in Chicago.



He felt something on pitch to Donaldson in 3rd. Miley said shoulder feels same as what put him on IL. He didn’t want to make any predictions as to whether he’ll need to go back on IL.



“It’s been very frustrating.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 11, 2022

Kyle Hendricks is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said, which is why the #Cubs have given him extra rest.



Hendricks threw a bullpen today. He hasn’t started since June 1. Ross said Hendricks will “pitch in the near future.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 10, 2022

Some positive @Cubs news from today - watched @EthanXXVI throwing a live BP session! Velocity was 94-96 and the slider was biting! Great to see him back on the bump and starting to work his way back! #CubsProspects #RehabSucks #baseball #Cubs pic.twitter.com/gHcY9U7wCh — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) June 11, 2022

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields just hit a home run at Wrigley Field.



(Video via @JuiceHerbert) pic.twitter.com/tJd8LFgTO4 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 9, 2022

