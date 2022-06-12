Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees preview, Sunday 6/12, 12:35 CT

You will usually find some game notes in this space. I’m going to skip that today and just leave the New York-area radar in this space, because honestly, it would be better for the Cubs if this game just got rained out. This New York-area weather forecast says there’s a pretty good chance of rain much of the afternoon.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Yankees lineup:

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Jameson Taillon, RHP

So.

Keegan Thompson had the worst start of his career last Tuesday against the Orioles. The Orioles are not a very good team.

You’re not really expecting this to be any different, are you?

How about this? He has a 5.24 ERA as a starter (five starts, 22⅓ innings), 1.38 as a reliever (eight relief outings, 26 innings).

Or this? He has a 5.40 ERA on the road (30 innings), and a 1.80 ERA at Wrigley Field (18⅓ innings).

Yes, small sample sizes, but sheesh.

Thompson has never faced the Yankees. The only Yankee who’s faced him is Matt Carpenter (0-for-3). I probably jinxed Thompson there, right?

So.

Jameson Taillon had a three-start stretch recently in which he allowed nine hits and a walk in 23 innings (0.435 WHIP). He allowed one run in those 23 innings (0.78 ERA), had a 1.79 FIP and a .117 opponents BA. In one of the starts (June 2 vs. the Angels) he took a perfect game into the eighth inning.

Then he stunk it up against the Twins last Tuesday. Go figure.

The Cubs used to handle Taillon pretty well when he was with the Pirates, but most of those guys are gone. Jason Heyward is 6-for-18 (.333) against him with a couple of walks.

