Cub Tracks wears it

Well, Wade Miley is back on the 15-day IL. People are going around using the word ‘inexplicable’ regarding Clint Frazier’s unceremonious exit from the team and Jason Heyward’s continuing membership. Anthony Rizzo aimed a backhand at Cubs’ management. Matt Swarmer made a pitch to remain in the rotation. The eight and nine spots in the starting nine looked like a loss before the game was played. It feels like the Cubs are already behind. One run will seem like ten.

All this, plus a night game at the House that Ruth didn’t build. Good times. Matt Swarmer must feel like Sgt. Howie by now.

Yankees fans think everything is a home run. pic.twitter.com/TOZMsQBx3i — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2022

I can’t say that I blame them. Holy gamethreadword, what a display. I wanted to turn the sound off because the Noo Yawk centrism got to me about the time the Cubs had two on, nobody out, with Simmons and Heyward coming up. But I kept it on just to bathe in the waves of righteous anger when they flailed. Even Christopher Morel flailed wildly at a 2-2 offering from Jordan Montgomery.

How come we don’t have those types of players, Jed? Tom? The waves and waves are coming from Cub hitters failing to hit with runners in scoring position and pitchers heaving meatballs. ?&%$!

Hendricks has been dealing with a dead arm/fatigue which is why he was given extended rest since his last start June 1. #Cubs wanted to play it safe with his workload. https://t.co/B0zz7F3cs4 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 11, 2022

“We think a lot of Clint and his ability,” manager David Ross said. “It was just one of those tough decisions.”

