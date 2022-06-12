Yankees 8, Cubs 0: That was just embarrassing

This recap of the Cubs’ 8-0 loss to the Yankees Saturday night is going to be short.

First, because there really aren’t any Cubs offensive highlights to speak of. They had five hits, all singles, and also a walk, a hit batsman and a runner reaching on an error. Obviously, all eight were left on base and the Cubs were 0-for-7 with RISP, making them 0-for-25 with RISP in this series.

Second, because Yankees hitters hit home runs seemingly at will. It’s as if the Yankees were a team from another plane of existence, or the Cubs were one of the Yankees’ lower-level minor league affiliates brought to Yankee Stadium to play a game as a special treat. Six Yankees solo homers left the yard. That’s one short of the MLB record for such things, last accomplished by the Dodgers June 24, 2018. (And L.A. needed all of those to win 8-7 that day. The Yankees... could have stopped at one.)

I mean, this is just ridiculous:

#Cubs 0 @ #Yankees 2 [B4-1o]:



Giancarlo Stanton homers (13): line drive to LF (solo)



Hit: 436ft, 119.8mph , 20°



Pitch: 81.4mph Slider (RHP Matt Swarmer, 5) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 12, 2022

That was the hardest-hit baseball in MLB this season.

Our old friend Anthony Rizzo homered in this game, another of his homers that took advantage of the short Yankee Stadium right-field porch:

#Cubs 0 @ #Yankees 6 [B5-2o]:



Anthony Rizzo homers (15): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 357ft, 101.4mph, 36°



Pitch: 82mph Slider (RHP Matt Swarmer, 9) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 12, 2022

Rizzo has hit 11 home runs in 32 games at Yankee Stadium this year, four in 26 road games. This would probably not have been a home run in Wrigley Field [VIDEO].

Matt Swarmer allowed all six homers, becoming the first pitcher in Cubs history to do that and just the 10th in MLB history. Here’s that list of shame:

Here is the lone Cubs highlight from this game. This came close to being a seventh Yankee homer (it would likely have hit off the top of the wall), but Christopher Morel made an outstanding catch [VIDEO].

David Ross was at such a loss for words after the game that he literally says: “Solo shots, I guess, they’re better than walks.” [VIDEO]

Like the headline says, this was just embarrassing. It should be for every single person in the Cubs organization. I’ll have more to say about the current state of the Chicago Cubs tomorrow.

Two final notes: Morel went 0-for-3, so his 22-game on-base streak to begin his MLB career ended.

And, the Cubs continue their complete failure to defeat the Yankees in New York, now 0-11 all time — 0-4 in World Series play and in the regular season: 0-3 at the old Yankee Stadium and 0-4 at the new Yankee Stadium. (At Wrigley Field they’re 4-11 against the Yankees all-time: 0-4 in World Series play, 4-7 in regular-season games.)

They will try to break that 0-fer Sunday afternoon, weather permitting. Keegan Thompson is scheduled to start for the Cubs and Jameson Taillon will go for New York. Game time is 12:35 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network (and also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Yankees market territories). Today’s game preview will post at 11 a.m. CT.