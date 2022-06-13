On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Padres series preview

The Cubs took two of three from the Padres in San Diego last month, and came within a few extra feet on a Frank Schwindel fly ball of possibly sweeping that series.

Since then, the Padres are 17-12 and the Cubs 12-17. That doesn’t seem like that great a difference, but now look at the run differentials: The Padres are +40 in those 29 games, and the Cubs are -30.

Now you’re getting it, I think.

Fun fact

Yu Darvish made 51 starts for the Cubs and posted a 3.60 ERA and struck out 11.3 per nine innings. In 41 starts for the Padres, he’s posted a 4.04 ERA and his K rate is 9.7 per nine innings.

If even one of the four prospects the Cubs got in the trade pan out to be a quality MLB player, that’s a win in that trade, in my opinion.

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Justin Steele, LHP (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.553 WHIP, 3.35 FIP) vs. Yu Darvish, RHP (5-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.010 WHIP, 3.39 FIP)

Tuesday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.347 WHIP, 5.44 FIP) vs. Joe Musgrove, RHP (7-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.931 WHIP, 2.65 FIP)

Wednesday: TBD vs. MacKenzie Gore, LHP (4-2, 2.50 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 2.38 FIP)

Thursday: TBD vs. Nick Martinez, RHP (2-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.392 WHIP, 4.40 FIP)

NOTE: It’s possible, I suppose, that Caleb Kilian could be called up to start Thursday; he was sent down after his June 5 start and has to stay in the minor leagues for 10 days (barring an injury replacement). That requirement would be up in time for Thursday’s game.

Times & TV channels

Monday: 7:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Padres market territories)

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Thursday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Well, I dunno. The Cubs have been awful for the last week, and mostly bad at Wrigley Field all season. But they played well against the Padres in San Diego in May. Perhaps they can split this four-game set.

Up next

The Cubs host the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series which begins Friday afternoon.