Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Monday 6/13, 7:05 CT

THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel’s team-record 22-game on-base streak to start his career was the fourth-longest such streak since 1969 (the divisional play era). Longer: Luis Alicea, 1988 (23), Rocco Baldelli, 2003 (24) and Alvin Davis, 1984 (47).

WE CAN WAIT A WHILE: The road trip sweep made the Cubs 2-9 in interleague play so far in 2022, and combined with their 6-14 mark last year they're 8-23 against AL teams since the beginning of 2021. The next AL team the Cubs will face will be the Red Sox, July 1-3 at Wrigley Field.

THEY STILL GET AHEAD EARLY: The Cubs' first-inning run Sunday gave them 51 first-inning runs this year, most in MLB. But they are just 12-11 this year when ahead after the first inning.

RELIEF WORK: The Cubs bullpen leads MLB in strikeouts with 291. A lot of that is due to the fact that the Cubs pen has pitched the fourth-most innings of any team in baseball. The Twins pen is second with 265.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/AnpybAvIhf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 13, 2022

Padres lineup:

Under the lights at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/LIsHY5i58A — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 13, 2022

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Yu Darvish, RHP

Justin Steele had a really good outing June 5 against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Then he didn’t pitch at all on the road trip, which maybe was a good thing. This probably wasn’t due to any injury issues, more likely it was because of the two off days and the rainout in Baltimore.

Steele has never faced the Padres. Perhaps this will be to his advantage.

Yu Darvish has had some really good starts this year, including throwing six no-hit innings in his first outing, and allowing just two hits in seven innings to the Mets in his last outing June 7.

On the other hand, he had the worst start of his career April 12 against the Giants (nine runs in less than two innings) and has been hit hard in a couple of other outings this year.

Most current Cubs have not faced him — not even Willson Contreras, who’s just 0-for-2 against him. Yan Gomes is 4-for-8, for whatever that’s worth.

This will be Darvish’s first game against the Cubs since he was traded away after the 2020 season.

