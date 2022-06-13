2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 59

Due to time constraints, this will be a significantly reduced Heroes and Goats. Suffice is to say, I wouldn’t have had much positive to say about the weekend in New York, or the road trip in general. The Cubs have played the Yankees and Dodgers who, in a not at all odd turn of events, are two of the best teams in baseball. Many expect to see them play one another in a legendary World Series. Of course, baseball rarely holds form and so even that is probably a long short. It wasn’t so much that the Cubs were swept in all of the games, but more that save for Friday night in New York, the Cubs looked like they were a minor league team playing a preseason tuneup for one of those teams. Small talent differentials can make a huge difference. And so huge talent differentials are just flat embarrassing.

Game 59, June 12: Yankees 18, Cubs 4 (23-36)

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Ian Happ (.123). 3-3, HR, 3B, BB, RBI, 2R

Ian Happ (.123). 3-3, HR, 3B, BB, RBI, 2R Hero: Patrick Wisdom (.033). 2-4, 2B, K

Patrick Wisdom (.033). 2-4, 2B, K Sidekick: Jason Heyward (.015). 1-4, RBI

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Keegan Thompson (-.439). ⅔ IP (9 batters), 3H, 3BB, 5R (3ER) - (L 6-2)

Keegan Thompson (-.439). ⅔ IP (9 batters), 3H, 3BB, 5R (3ER) - (L 6-2) Goat: Daniel Norris (-.071). 2IP (12 batters), 3H, 3BB, 5R, 5K

Daniel Norris (-.071). 2IP (12 batters), 3H, 3BB, 5R, 5K Kid: Christopher Morel (-.046). 0-5, R, 4K

WPA Play of the Game: With one out, the bases loaded and the game tied 1-1, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a two-run double off of Keegan Thompson. (.157)

*Cubs Play of the Game: Ian Happ homered with two outs in the top of the first to give the Cubs the early lead. (.107)

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 3/Bottom 3)

Nico Hoerner +11

David Robertson +9.5

Christopher Morel +9

Patrick Wisdom -7.5

Kyle Hendricks -9

Jason Heyward -10.5

Up Next: The Cubs return home to Wrigley Field to open a series with the Padres (37-24) at Wrigley Field. The Cubs did take two of three from the Padres in San Diego earlier this year. Justin Steele (1-5, 4.79) draws the opener. He’ll face our old buddy Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61).