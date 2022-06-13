Cubs roster move: Eric Stout called up, Sean Newcomb DFA

Sean Newcomb threw in Sunday’s game and not well, so the Cubs are moving on.

They designated Newcomb for assignment Monday and added lefthander Eric Stout to the 40-man and 26-man rosters.

Stout will wear uniform number 46 and is available to pitch in tonight’s 7:05 p.m. CT game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

The lefthander has a 3.94 ERA and one save in 16 games (one start) with Triple-A Iowa this season. Stout leads all International League relievers with 48 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings.

Stout signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs March 17, after splitting the 2021 season between Triple-A Jacksonville in the Miami organization and independent Kansas City of the American Association. He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2019, pitching in three games in relief.

Stout is from Glen Ellyn and went to St. Francis High School in Wheaton, and was selected by the Royals in the 13th round in 2014 out of Butler.

Newcomb posted a 16.62 ERA in four relief appearances for the Cubs. He'll probably clear waivers and return to Iowa.