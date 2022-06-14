Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Tuesday 6/14, 7:05 CT

Tuesday notes...

A BIT OF THEFT: Jonathan Villar stole a base Monday night, his fifth. That gave the Cubs 30 stolen bases in the team’s last 26 games since May 17, the most in the majors during that span. The Cubs have 40 steals in 60 games, a pace for 108. That would be the team’s most since 2006, when they had 121.

Ian Happ, last 12 games since May 31: .364/.442/.682 (16-for-44) with four doubles, two triples and two home runs. It would have helped if he hadn’t struck out with two runners on in the eighth on Monday, though. WILLSON!: Willson Contreras, last 16 games since May 26: .293/.431/.603 (17-for-58) with three doubles, five home runs, nine walks, five HBP and 11 runs scored.

Willson Contreras, last 16 games since May 26: .293/.431/.603 (17-for-58) with three doubles, five home runs, nine walks, five HBP and 11 runs scored. WINDS AT WRIGLEY: The Cubs have played 13 home games with the wind blowing in (N, E, NE) with a 4-9 record. They’ve played 12 home games with the wind blowing out (S, W, SW) and are 3-9 in those games. With a crosswind (SE, NW) they’re 4-3 in seven games.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Padres lineup:

Tuesday night from Wrigleyville. pic.twitter.com/Fq1ZOPL9WB — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 14, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Sean Manaea, LHP

Kyle Hendricks hasn’t pitched in 13 days due to what was described as “dead arm.” Hopefully, it’s come back to life.

Kyle’s best start of 2022 was against the Padres May 9 in San Diego, where he came one out short of throwing a complete game shutout. In that game he threw 116 pitches (80 strikes), allowed three hits and a walk, and struck out seven.

A game similar to that would go a long way to getting Kyle back to where he was before 2021.

Sean Manaea was acquired by the Padres from the A’s just before Opening Day as Oakland purged a lot of their pitching staff.

He’s had a typical Sean Manaea season, meaning solid No. 3 or No. 4 starter, exactly what SD needed.

Since the calendar turned to June he’s made two very good starts, totaling 13 innings, with two earned runs allowed.

He has faced the Cubs only once in his career, back in 2016, and only one current Cub (Andrelton Simmons) has faced him more than four times (5-for-22, and given that’s about twice his current BA, that probably doesn’t help much).

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

