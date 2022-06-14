 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks may never get over Yu

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. We had Yu, then we let Yu go, and now it’s only fair that Yu should know what Yu knows...

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Cub Tracks can’t help but notice that we are only about a third of the way through the season. This lackluster franchise still has time to be truly, monumentally bad.

I had originally projected this group to end up somewhere between 75-85 wins, assuming little or no attrition. Instead we are privileged to witness a test to destruction that might result in 100+ (but will likely be more like 85-90) losses and a total teardown of the rest of the roster.

Sad times.

Anyway, the threatened tornado didn’t happen, and the skies cleared up some, and the Cubs and the Padres eventually got to playing. Justin Steele (1-5, 4.59) opposed former Cub Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.53). Both pitchers hurled the rock accurately enough, and the teams were tied at one through seven innings. The Cubs scored on Yan Gomes’ 3rd homer.

Steele was relieved by Rowan Wick, and shortly thereafter, the game was no longer tied. The Padres went crooked and Yu was still dealing — the Cubs had three hits through eight until Christopher Morel broke the spell. The Wrigleyites nearly doubled their pleasure when Willson Contreras singled up the middle and suddenly the RISP record looked at-risk.

But no. Ian Happ struck out, and there was little drama in the ninth.

Some birthday present.

Food for Thought:

