June 14 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

It’s time for our (mostly) weekly check-in on some of your Cubs World Series favorites.

Javier Báez

Yikes, this is bad. Since the June 7 update here, Javy had one good game (2-for-4 June 7 against the Pirates, including a double), and then had just one hit the rest of the week. He did draw three walks June 11 against the Blue Jays, the third three-walk game of his career. However, this one was unique:

Javier Báez has drawn three unintentional walks in a game for the first time in his Major League career. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 11, 2022

Javy’s two other three-walk games, one each with the Mets and Cubs, both included intentional passes.

Also, this is funny:

Javier Báez has drawn 2 walks today. Kevin Gausman, knowing the significance of this feat, threw the ball out of play so it could be authenticated. Class act. pic.twitter.com/2U4VLrQ1v7 — TrueRGM (@TrueRGM) June 11, 2022

And this is accurate regarding Javy’s production:

A.J. Hinch on #Tigers fans booing Javier Báez (.196 BA and 50 K in 46 G): "We are not going anywhere without the production of Javy Báez, whether it's this series, this season or in the coming years. He's on our side. He's wearing our uniform. We're going to support him." — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 11, 2022

Báez’ OPS of .530 is below his career-worst .551, set in his rookie year of 2014.

Kris Bryant

KB is still on the injured list and here’s the latest update on him from MLB.com (as of June 10):

Bryant, who has hit off a batting tee and is close to playing soft-toss to increase his hitting activity, said he’s going to make sure his back can handle a full pregame routine before he leaps into game action. Last time, he started playing as soon as he felt better. But he was not prepared for the amount of standing a player does over nine innings.

This is cruel, but accurate:

Kris Bryant has more tweets (18) than games played (17) this year. pic.twitter.com/8yBIjEGeqo — Statfax (@statfax) June 8, 2022

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo went 3-for-14 with a home run against the Cubs over the weekend. The .214/.313/.429 slash line he produced in the three-game series is very close to his season slash of .219/.319/.479, so it appears this is who he is now — low BA, some walks, some power.

Here’s the home run, hit off Matt Swarmer on Saturday [VIDEO].

I show you that mostly because of this:

#Cubs 0 @ #Yankees 6 [B5-2o]:



Anthony Rizzo homers (15): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 357ft, 101.4mph, 36°



Pitch: 82mph Slider (RHP Matt Swarmer, 9) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 12, 2022

That ball would not have gone out of Wrigley Field, or in fact quite a number of MLB parks. Rizzo’s uppercut swing seems perfect for that short right field in Yankee Stadium. Here are his home/road splits this year:

Home: .250/.359/.575 (30-for-120), 11 home runs in 33 games

Road: .182/.268/.364 (18-for-99), 4 home runs in 26 games

You see what’s happening here, I trust.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber and his team, the Phillies, both had good weeks. The Phils went 6-1 and Kyle hit .310/.375/.621 (9-for-29) with three doubles and two home runs.

Kyle’s home run June 9 in Milwaukee went a long, long way [VIDEO].

#Phillies 6 @ #Brewers 2 [T8-2o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (15): fly ball to RCF (2-run)



Hit: 432ft, 105.8mph, 26°



Pitch: 90.8mph Sinker (RHP Trevor Kelley, 4) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 9, 2022

After a very slow start, Schwarber’s .807 season OPS is approaching his career mark of .833, and his 16 home runs are tied for second (with Christian Walker, Austin Riley and Mookie Betts) in the National League.

It’s still a month before the Cubs will see Schwarber, July 22-23-24 in Philadelphia, and the Phillies don’t come to Wrigley until late September, the 27th, 28th and 29th.

Takeaways

Rockies fans are already calling the Bryant signing the worst in franchise history, and unless KB recovers some of his previous form, they might be right. Tigers fans are almost as upset with the Báez signing.

While the Cubs are mired in a seven-game losing streak, I can’t imagine it would be any better with these four back in blue pinstripes.