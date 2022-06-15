Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Wednesday 6/15, 7:05 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

WILLSON!: Willson Contreras, last 17 games since May 26: .323/.447/.726 (20-for-62) with four doubles, seven home runs and 14 runs scored. He’s reached base safely in 16 of those 17 games.

THE CATCHERS: Cubs catchers are batting .282/.378/.511 this year (64-for-227) with 12 home runs. The .889 OPS leads all MLB catchers. (This doesn't include games where catchers have served as DH.)

YOU DON'T WANT TO HEAR THIS BUT: The loss Tuesday night was the Cubs' first when leading by five or more runs since September 16, 2021 at Philadelphia, where they turned a 7-0 lead into an 18-7 defeat.

IF ONLY THEY COULD HOLD THE LEAD: The Cubs again scored in the first inning Tuesday. That gave them 52 first-inning runs this year, most in MLB. But, they are just 12-12 when leading after the first inning.

Happy 84th birthday to #Cubs Hall of Famer, Sweet Swingin' Billy Williams! pic.twitter.com/3GrxhSezQm — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) June 15, 2022

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/MuUpeXxw9Y — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 15, 2022

Checks the forecast in Chicago:



Today calls for Weathers. pic.twitter.com/hRsmK3SJ6K — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 15, 2022

Caleb Kilian, RHP vs. Ryan Weathers, LHP

Caleb Kilian had a successful MLB debut against the Cardinals June 4 at Wrigley Field. Though he was charged with three runs in five innings, he was off for just one inning, the rest were quite good and he struck out six.

He’s made one start for Iowa since then, allowing three runs in fewer than four innings, but still with six strikeouts.

I hope he’s back in MLB to stay.

Ryan Weathers made 30 appearances for the Padres last year (18 starts), but has spent all of 2022 at Triple-A, until tonight. He’s posted a 7.29 ERA and 1.840 WHIP there — yikes — but that’s for El Paso, a notable hitters’ park.

Anyway, he faced the Cubs twice last year, both times before the selloff, and as such hasn’t faced too many current Cubs. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom both have hit home runs off him.

Since neither of these pitchers has thrown 100 pitches in MLB this year, I don’t have pitch selection graphics for them. Kilian did throw a number of pitches as fast as 96 in his outing against the Cardinals.

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

