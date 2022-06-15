2022 Cubs Father’s Day gift guide

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 19.

And if you’re looking for Father’s Day gift ideas, Target has a selection of Cubs merchandise that you can choose from, and here I present five choices from them to get you started.

Any Cubs fan can use a basic Cubs cap. This one features the team logo instead of the “C” for a different sort of look:

Sort of like the “Where’s Waldo” searches, you can put this puzzle together and find “Joe Journeyman.” 500 pieces, and these are always fun. Sure, you can do puzzles online, but sometimes doing one of these in real life is more fun.

For your drinks or coffee: Premier ultra 30 ounce tumbler, $39.99

This high quality tumbler will keep your cold drinks cold or your coffee hot.

Something for your home: Wrigley Field wall art $59.99

This aerial view of Wrigley Field has World Series memorabilia as well.

You know what they say: Summer is grilling season and you can do it in Cubs style with this high quality BBQ utensils set.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention my Cubs books, “A Season For The Ages,” my story about the 2016 World Series championship, and “Cubs By The Numbers,” co-authored with Kasey Ignarski and Matt Silverman, a light-hearted journey through the history of Cubs uniform numbers.

There are a lot of other ideas for your dad or grandpa for Father’s Day, and this selection should give you a head start on finding something for the holiday. Happy shopping!