Baseball history unpacked, June 15

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Dexter, Babe Dahlgren, Gene Baker, Billy Williams HOF, Ty Cline, Ken Henderson, Champ Summers. Also notable: Wade Boggs HOF.

Today in world history:

763 BC - Assyrians record a solar eclipse that will be used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.

763 BC - Assyrians record a solar eclipse that will be used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.
1094 - Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar [El Cid] occupies Valencia on the Moren.

1215 - King John signs Magna Carta at Runnymede, near Windsor, England.

1667 - First fully documented human blood transfusion is performed by French physician, Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys, when a small amount of sheep blood is transfused into a 15-year-old boy, who survives the procedure.

1804 - Twelfth Amendment to the US Constitution, establishing the procedure for electing the President and Vice President, ratified in Congress.

1844 - Charles Goodyear patents the vulcanization of rubber.

1924 - J. Edgar Hoover assumes leadership of the FBI.

