Outside The Confines: It’s All-Star voting season

It’s Wednesday and that means we’ve made it halfway through another week and so far no additional managers have been fired. That doesn’t mean it’s not coming, but so far everyone is secure in their role for another day.

Summer is now in full swing as well, if the humidity and tornado sirens are any indication, which means it’s time to vote for the All-Star Game, and if that’s something you do, because why not, you can do it here. Until the end of June the votes are all preliminary to get the frontrunners, and July 5-8 is the voting to select the actual starters for the game.

Now on to your mid-week links!

Here's the video from Tim Kurkjian's report about Maddon getting a mohawk https://t.co/3hDDDnYDYa pic.twitter.com/9XdNgeYojY — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 12, 2022

Ask for a TikTok with @JoeyVotto, and you shall receive a TikTok with Joey Votto.@JimDayTV has the griddy details. pic.twitter.com/OvUwScrFe5 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 14, 2022

Well what a sweet little double play that was! pic.twitter.com/xOgXjNmlmo — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.