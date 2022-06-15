Outside The Confines: It’s All-Star voting season

It’s Wednesday and that means we’ve made it halfway through another week and so far no additional managers have been fired. That doesn’t mean it’s not coming, but so far everyone is secure in their role for another day.
Summer is now in full swing as well, if the humidity and tornado sirens are any indication, which means it’s time to vote for the All-Star Game, and if that’s something you do, because why not, you can do it here. Until the end of June the votes are all preliminary to get the frontrunners, and July 5-8 is the voting to select the actual starters for the game.
Now on to your mid-week links!
- Dan Szymborksi looks at the complicated reality of Noah Syndergaard’s “comeback” season.
- How did Taylor Ward become one of the most reliable parts of the Angels’ bench? Story by Nick Selbe.
- Every team has their strengths, and David Schoenfield looks at what all the current contenders are doing right.
- Maura Sheridan spoke to Brittany Ghiroli about how reporting her assault as a minor league announcer actually hurt her more in the end. **As with all stories about assault, please be aware that the content could be upsetting in this article and only read if you are comfortable. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Golden Tate is returning to his first love of baseball, and he’s doing it with the Port Angeles Lefties. Story by Andrew Simon.
- How did Phil Nevin’s stint in indy ball help prepare him to step up as the manager of the Angels? Sam Blum shares the new manager’s history. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Why does this make me so sad?
Here's the video from Tim Kurkjian's report about Maddon getting a mohawk https://t.co/3hDDDnYDYa pic.twitter.com/9XdNgeYojY— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 12, 2022
- Ben Clemens wonders if clubs really underperform when it’s obvious they won’t be making the postseason.
- No, the Orioles aren’t moving anywhere, at least that’s the current line from their chairman. Reporting by Mike McDaniel.
- Jim Bowden assesses seven clubs that might be buyers or sellers this year. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Kiley McDaniel spotlights a young pitching prospect who may change the draft forever.
- Mike Petriello digs into a quirky little tidbit about Freddie Freeman’s performance with runners on.
- How did Pride Night factor into Liam Hendriks’ decision of which team he was going to sign with? Story by James Fegan. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- TikTok King Joey Votto.
Ask for a TikTok with @JoeyVotto, and you shall receive a TikTok with Joey Votto.@JimDayTV has the griddy details. pic.twitter.com/OvUwScrFe5— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 14, 2022
- Ronald Acuña Jr. is back, but he’s just one part of the Braves' big season. Story by Jay Jaffe.
- Acuña is back, but Ozzie Albies will be sidelined for a while with a fractured left foot. (AP)
- On the injury front, Chris Sale could be back soon, as long as the Sox restrict him to a relief role. (ESPN)
- MLB dot com is already thinking ahead to what Shohei Ohtani’s next extension might look like.
- They aren’t the only ones, as Ken Rosenthal is also looking at what the Angels should do with their superstar two-way player. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This one is just fun.
Well what a sweet little double play that was! pic.twitter.com/xOgXjNmlmo— MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...