Go get ‘em, Caleb.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Padres Wednesday 6/15 game threads
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Padres, Wednesday 6/15, 7:05 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Wednesday 6/15, 7:05 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- June 14 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
- Padres 12, Cubs 5: Can’t anybody here play this game?
- Minor League Wrap: Iowa homers on three-straight pitches as they romp over Omaha, 11-6.
- BCB After Dark: I’ll ask management
- We interrupt ‘Three up, three down’ to bring you this State of the Cubs message
- Cubs vs. Padres Tuesday 6/14 game threads
Loading comments...