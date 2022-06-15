Cubs roster move: Caleb Kilian recalled, Nick Madrigal to injured list

Caleb Kilian, acquired by the Cubs last summer in the Kris Bryant trade, made a good MLB debut June 4 against the Cardinals, in the second game of a doubleheader. Despite allowing three runs in five innings, he struck out six and looked like he belonged.

Now, the Cubs have called Kilian up again, to start tonight’s game against the Padres. Personally, I hope he’s in MLB to stay — why not give him 20 or so starts the rest of the year and see how he can do?

To make room for Kilian on the 26-man active roster, Nick Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list. Here’s what happened to him:

Nick Madrigal left tonight's game with groin tightness. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) June 11, 2022

That was Friday night against the Yankees. He hadn’t played since. Hopefully it’s not too serious and Madrigal can come back soon. He’s been a disappointment so far this year, batting .222/.263/.250 (24-for-108) with only three extra-base hits, all doubles. This IL move is retroactive to Sunday.

This move means, for now, that the Cubs are carrying 14 pitchers. MLB is supposedly ending the expanded pitcher limit of 14 after Sunday’s game, but that has already been extended twice, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens again.