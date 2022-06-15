Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 15

In case you missed it, South Bend outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is dealing with a hand injury, which has been called “minor.” He’s not expected to miss significant time, but he may miss another week or two. Crow-Armstrong has not played since June 10.

A late loss by the Smokies prevented a perfect night.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs calmed the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 4-2.

Mark Leiter Jr. turned in a strong start, allowing just one run on a solo home run by Ivan Castillo in the fourth inning. Leiter’s final line was one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked just one.

The win went to Aneuris Rosario as the I-Cubs came back and won with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rosario allowed no runs on one hit over 1.1 innings. He neither walked nor struck anyone out.

Erich Uelmen came on with the bases-empty and one out in the ninth to get the save. He hit the first batter he faced and then induced the next hitter to bounce into a game-ending double play. It was his third save of the year.

Iowa took the lead in the bottom of the eighth when they scored two runs when Jared Young came to bat with runners on first and third and one out. Young grounded to shortstop Castillo, who threw home wildly, allowing Nelson Velazquez to score. Then Young got caught in a rundown between first and second, which gave Narciso Crook time to score all the way from first before Young was tagged out.

Young went 1 for 3 with a walk and he was credited with one RBI on the play. Velazquez went 1 for 4 with a double.

Crook’s four-game home run streak came to an end, but he was 1 for 2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Crook scored twice.

Catcher John Hicks was 2 for 4 with one run scored and one run driven in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies lost to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 5-4 in 11 innings.

Starter Peyton Remy gave up a three-run home run in the second inning, but that was it over the course of his four-inning start. Remy’s final line was three runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Blake Whitney did well in relief, pitching 2.1 innings (including the automatic runner 10th) and not allowing a run. Whitney allowed two hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

Nicholas Padilla gave up the walkoff hit in the bottom of the 11th to take the loss. Padilla allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk over one-third of an inning. He did not have a strikeout.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 3 for 5.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs convicted the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 15-8.

After South Bend scored one run in the first inning, Cubs starter Manuel Espinoza put them back in a hole after giving up four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a three-run home run. Espinoza stayed in the game and gave manager Lance Rymel four innings. Espinoza allowed five runs on six hits. He struck out five, walked two and hit one batter.

Gabriel Jaramillo got his first win of the season with two innings of relief. He surrendered one run on two hits and a walk. He did not strike anyone out.

South Bend explode for 15 runs on 17 hits and 11 walks tonight.

DH Johnathan Sierra hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his second on the season. Sierra went 2 for 5 with a walk and four total runs batted in.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, which was his fourth. Nwogu was 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. Nwogu was also hit by a pitch. He had three total RBI.

Second baseman Yeison Santana was 3 for 5 with two walks. Santana scored twice and drove homeone.

Catcher Casey Opitz was 3 for 5 with a double and a walk. He had one run batted in and one run scored.

First baseman Caleb Knight had an RBI single and an RBI double in a 3 for 5 game. He scored once.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 4 with two walks. He scored three times and had one run batted in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans filibustered the Fredericksburg Nationals, 1-0. It was the second-straight game the Pelicans pitching staff tossed a shutout.

Richard Gallardo pitched the first 5.1 innings and allowed all three hits that the Nats got. He struck out seven and walked three.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. threw the next 2.2 innings and got the win. Scalzo allowed no hits, struck out three and walked one.

Adam Laskey tossed a perfect ninth inning for the save. He struck out two.

The Pelicans only got three hits as well. Shortstop Josue Huma led off the sixth inning witha walk, went to second on a dribbler ground out to the catcher and and scored on Ezequiel Pagan’s single.

Huma was 0 for 2 with a walk. Pagan went 1 for 3.

Charleston lost again, so the Pelicans now have a two-game lead in the division with seven to play in the first half. The Pelicans also have the best record in baseball at 42-17.

There weren’t many highlights, be we’ve got them.