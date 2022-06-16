Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Thursday 6/16, 1:20 CT

Thursday notes...

IT’S A FACT: The Cubs have given up a total of 31 runs in consecutive games against the Padres, its most in consecutive games against the same opponent since July 2-3, 1999 against the Phillies (35). That 1999 team was bad — after starting 32-23 and being a game out of first place June 8, they went 35-72 the rest of the way.

The Cubs have given up a total of 31 runs in consecutive games against the Padres, its most in consecutive games against the same opponent since July 2-3, 1999 against the Phillies (35). That 1999 team was bad — after starting 32-23 and being a game out of first place June 8, they went 35-72 the rest of the way. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ, last 14 games since May 31: .385/.459/.654 (20-for-52) with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Ian Happ, last 14 games since May 31: .385/.459/.654 (20-for-52) with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks. WILLSON!: Willson Contreras, last 33 games since May 7: .310/.439/.646 (35-for-113) with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 runs scored.

Willson Contreras, last 33 games since May 7: .310/.439/.646 (35-for-113) with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 runs scored. RUNS AND MORE RUNS: Before the nine-game losing streak, the Cubs’ run differential was -8. Now it’s -66, third-worst in the National League.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/iKiNgl8M4v — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2022

Padres lineup:

Stay hot pic.twitter.com/fncMY4srR4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 16, 2022

Matt Swarmer, RHP vs. Joe Musgrove, RHP

The summary of Matt Swarmer’s MLB career: Two good starts against the divisional rival Brewers and Cardinals, and one stinker against the Yankees, of which we will never speak again.

Swarmer has obviously never faced the Padres or anyone on their active roster. That didn’t help in New York. Hopefully, things will be better today.

Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, was traded to the Padres by the Pirates before the 2021 season in a three-way deal involving the Mets. (FWIW, the Pirates did fairly well in that deal — they got David Bednar, who’s become a solid reliever for them.)

Musgrove threw a no-hitter April 9, 2021, the first in Padres history. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning June 3 against the Brewers. Over his last four starts, covering 27 innings, he has allowed one run (0.33 ERA) and struck out 25. His 1.50 season ERA is second in the NL to Tony Gonsolin (1.42). He did not face the Cubs last year and current Cubs are 18-for-70 (.257) against him with 17 strikeouts.

Clearly, CLEARLY, we are doomed.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.