Cub Tracks’ Morel imperative

Neither the MLB app nor the Score would let me Wednesday last night, and of course I am blacked out here. In order to know when the game ended so I could quote-harvest and close this thing out, I more or less followed through MLB Gameday. Kilian looked a little bit wild from my perspective. 30 pitches in the top of the first! Yikes!

Ryan Weathers with the Kilian impression. Nice. The game is afoot.

Getting our steps in today. pic.twitter.com/hF0LiwiPLc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2022

And Christopher Morel breaks the RISPy schneid!

Sweet! That’s almost as good as winning. David Bowie would recognize this offense.

I gather that it was a trifle warm at the Friendly Confines. Things got, um, interesting from that point. Al will tell you all about it in his recap. Today can be #10!

Christopher Morel goes yard for his 4th homer for the season. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/RQ3t82iUsw — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 16, 2022

Per source: Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has sustained a hand injury and is expected to miss a week or two. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 15, 2022

Tonight is Christopher Morel's 17th game at Wrigley Field.



He's reached base in all 17. pic.twitter.com/VOuBVuTnZ6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 16, 2022

Alfonso Soriano is at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/9nf8dXbvJO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 16, 2022

