Cub Tracks’ Morel imperative

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. The snowball seems to be gathering momentum.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Neither the MLB app nor the Score would let me Wednesday last night, and of course I am blacked out here. In order to know when the game ended so I could quote-harvest and close this thing out, I more or less followed through MLB Gameday. Kilian looked a little bit wild from my perspective. 30 pitches in the top of the first! Yikes!

Ryan Weathers with the Kilian impression. Nice. The game is afoot.

And Christopher Morel breaks the RISPy schneid!

Sweet! That’s almost as good as winning. David Bowie would recognize this offense.

I gather that it was a trifle warm at the Friendly Confines. Things got, um, interesting from that point. Al will tell you all about it in his recap. Today can be #10!

Food for Thought:

