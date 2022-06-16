Cubs roster move: Adrian Sampson added, Eric Stout DFA

Here is Adrian Sampson's transaction journey for this year:

March 19, 2022: Signed as a Free Agent with the Chicago Cubs.

May 13, 2022: Selected off waivers by the Seattle Mariners from the Chicago Cubs.

May 25, 2022: Granted Free Agency.

May 31, 2022: Signed as a Free Agent with the Chicago Cubs.

And today, he's back with the MLB Cubs after his second stint with Triple-A Iowa.

To make room for Sampson on the 40-man roster, lefthander Eric Stout was designated for assignment.

Stout was the only Cubs pitcher who threw well Wednesday, striking out four. I suspect he'll clear waivers and be back at Iowa.

Sampson pitched in one game for the Cubs earlier this year and has a 3.81 ERA in eight outings (six starts) for Iowa.