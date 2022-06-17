Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 17

Clint Frazier cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Iowa. He was not in tonight’s lineup.

Alfonso Rivas was scheduled to start tonight’s Iowa game, but was replaced when Frank Schwindel got injured. I can only assume Rivas is on his way to Chicago.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs detained the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 5-3.

Matt Dermody gave the I-Cubs four scoreless innings to start out the game, allowing just one hit. The Iowa native struck out six and walked three.

The win went to Wyatt Short because Dermody didn’t go five innings. Short gave up one run on one hit and a walk over 2.1 innings. Short did not strike anyone out.

Erich Uelmen got called upon for the save in the ninth inning. Uelmen gave up a leadoff single, but then struck out the next three (including minor league HR leader Vinnie Pasquantino) to end the game.

DH Nelson Maldonado hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was his sixth home run of the year and third in Triple-A. Maldonado was 1 for 3.

The I-Cubs scored four runs in the third inning and never trailed after that. The big blow was a two-run double by David Bote, who re-started his rehab assignment tonight. He played five innings at second base and was 1 for 2.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4.

Here’s Bote’s double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were capsized by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 3-1.

Javier Assad turned in another strong start after allowing only one run on five hits over six innings. Assad struck out nine and walked no one.

CD Pelham relieved Assad and gave up a two-run home run to Griffin Conine and took the loss. Pelham pitched the final two innings and allowed the two runs on just the one hit. He walked two and struck out one.

The only Smokies run came in the seventh inning when right fielder Alexander Canario hit a solo home run, his 15th home run this year. It was his eighth blast with the Smokies. Canario went 2 for 4.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter went 3 for 4 with a double and two steals.

The rest of the Smokies lineup went 1 for 25 with no walks.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs brought the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) to justice, 14-7.

Starter Jordan Wicks made one real mistake, a two-run home run to Juan Carlos Negret in the second inning. Otherwise, Wicks pitched five innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out six and did not walk anyone.

South Bend got 14 runs thanks to ten hits and 11 free bases: eight walks and three hit batsmen.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz was 3 for 4 with four RBI. He also stole two bases and scored twice.

First baseman Caleb Knight went 2 for 4. He scored twice and had one RBI.

DH Jake Washer went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored twice.

Third baseman B.J. Murray Jr. was 0 for 2 with three walks and a sacrifice fly. Murray drove home two and scored one run.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu was 0 for 2 with two walks, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly. Nwogu had three RBI without the benefit of a hit.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a doubleheader with the Fredericksburg Nationals, losing the continuation of yesterday’s game 9-1 and winning the seven-inning nightcap 3-0. Game two was the third time in the four games of this series that the Birds shut out the FredNats. (You’re not supposed to call them the F-Nats for some reason. They were the P-Nats when they were the Potomac Nationals.)

Porter Hodge started game one yesterday and took the loss after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits over four innings. Hodge struck out five and walked three.

Tanner Jesson-Dalton’s season debut did not go well when he took the mound to start the continuation of the game tonight. Jesson-Dalton allowed four runs on three hits and a walk over just two-thirds of an inning.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel doubled in the eighth inning and scored on a Josue Huma single for the Birds only run in game one. Both players were 1 for 3.

Luis Devers dominated game two, going a season-high six innings and striking out a season-high nine as he collected his eighth win. Devers gave up five hits, but he did not walk anyone. Devers has lowered his season ERA to 1.95 over 55.1 innings.

Alfredo Zarraga pitched the seventh inning and got the save. He hit a batter with one out, but that was the only baserunner he allowed. Zarraga struck out one.

Shortstop Josue Huma hit a solo home run in the third inning, his first of the year. Huma was 1 for 2 and scored twice.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan had a two-run single in the fifth inning. He was 1 for 3.

Charleston won tonight, so they picked up a half a game on the Pelicans. The Pelicans have a two-game lead in the division with five games left in the first half. Charleston has the tiebreaker between the two teams, however.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Are tied 4-4 with the Reds in the fifth inning.