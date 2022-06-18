Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview, Saturday 6/18, 1:20 CT

Today's roster move: Here

MORE ON STREAKS: Friday’s game marked the first game since June 16, 1953 that a team with a single-season win streak of at least 14 games faced an opponent with a double-digit single-season losing streak (St. Louis Browns at New York Yankees). The Browns had lost 14 straight at the time, but defeated the Yankees that day 3-1. (H/T: Elias Sports Bureau)

Andrelton Simmons’ key sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning Friday was just the Cubs’ sixth of the year. Simmons leads the team with two. The Diamondbacks lead MLB with 11 and four teams (Braves, Dodgers, Marlins, Giants) have none. KEEGAN THOMPSON: Thompson’s six shutout innings Friday lowered his ERA as a starter from 6.26 to 4.97. (Still high, but a significant improvement.)

Thompson’s six shutout innings Friday lowered his ERA as a starter from 6.26 to 4.97. (Still high, but a significant improvement.) THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel’s two game-opening home runs this season are one shy of the most leadoff home runs by a Cubs rookie in franchise history (Lou Brock, 3 in 1962). (H/T: Elias Sports Bureau)

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Kyle Wright, RHP

After a rough beginning to his 2021 season, Justin Steele’s last three starts: 2.37 ERA, 1.211 WHIP, no home runs in 19 innings.

His only career outing vs. the Braves was one scoreless inning of relief April 16, 2021 at Wrigley Field.

Perhaps he’s turned the corner on his career.

Kyle Wright threw seven innings against the Cubs April 28 in Atlanta, allowed three hits and one run, and struck out eight.

Of his eight starts since then, seven have been good to excellent, only one clunker.

Perhaps if Steele can match Keegan Thompson’s Friday performance, there’s a chance.

