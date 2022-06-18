 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ Morel victory

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. This one is good news.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The big question of the day was 15 or 11? Which streak continues? Keegan Thompson and Charlie Morton started out trading zeroes. And, amazingly, it stayed that way through 7⅓ innings and additional pitchers until Jonathan Villar scored on a sac fly by Christopher Morel. David Robertson made max effort for the save but save the game he did, and the Cubs’ losing streak was history.

Food for Thought:

