Cub Tracks’ Morel victory

The big question of the day was 15 or 11? Which streak continues? Keegan Thompson and Charlie Morton started out trading zeroes. And, amazingly, it stayed that way through 7⅓ innings and additional pitchers until Jonathan Villar scored on a sac fly by Christopher Morel. David Robertson made max effort for the save but save the game he did, and the Cubs’ losing streak was history.

Loud group rendition of “Go Cubs Go” emanating from Cubs’ clubhouse. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 17, 2022

Rousing cheers here at Wrigley Field for Ben Zobrist. pic.twitter.com/GOd2C6BAAp — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 17, 2022

