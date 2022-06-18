Cubs roster move: Frank Schwindel to injured list, Alfonso Rivas recalled

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel left Friday’s game with a back injury suffered on this play in the second inning [VIDEO].

The Cubs reported this later regarding Schwindel’s condition during Friday’s game:

Schwindel exited with low back tightness, per Cubs. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 17, 2022

Today, the Cubs placed Schwindel on the 10-day injured list and recalled Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa. Rivas hit .194/.296/.301 (18-for-93) with two home runs in limited duty for the Cubs earlier this year and has also hit .346/.370/.539 (9-for-26) with a home run for Iowa in 2022. I’d expect Rivas to get most of the playing time at first base with Schwindel out, with Patrick Wisdom and P.J. Higgins picking up the rest.

Schwindel is batting .237/.282/.386 (54-for-228) for the Cubs this year with 10 doubles and eight home runs. He’s played in 62 of the Cubs’ 64 games thus far.

As always, we await developments.