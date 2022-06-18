Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 18

Clint Frazier was officially added to the Iowa Cubs roster today, although he did not play.

Only Myrtle Beach won tonight of the full-season teams, but that’s the only one that’s important right now.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were thunderstruck by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 9-3.

Robert Gsellmen started and gave up five runs over three innings. One of the four hits he allowed was a three-run home run in the third inning. Gsellmen walked two and hit two batters while striking out four.

Third baseman Jared Young hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his 11th of the season. Young went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

David Bote was the DH for the entire game and went 2 for 4 and singled home Young in the fourth inning.

Here’s Young’s HR:

Deep fly for JY! pic.twitter.com/pEJ3QBV6tz — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 19, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies had their line snapped by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 5-3. It was the Smokies’ fifth-straight loss.

It was not starter Riley Thompson’s night. Thompson gave up five runs in the first inning and took the loss. He only managed to retire one batter and he gave up two home runs, including a two-run shot by Cub-killer Griffin Conine. Thompson’s final line was five runs on five hits over one-third of an inning. He walked one and did not strike anyone out.

Chris Clarke relieved Thompson in the first inning and allowed an inherited runner to score, but otherwise gave the Smokies a chance to get back in this game. Clarke pitched 5.2 innings and allowed no runs of his own on five hits. He struck out eight and walked no one.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run in the third inning, his ninth of the year and sixth in Double-A. Slaughter went 1 for 2 and was hit by a pitch twice. He scored twice.

DH Matt Mervis gave the Smokies an early lead with a two-run double in the top of the first inning. Mervis went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2 for 4 with a double and scored on Mervis’ double in the first.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were held up by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 6-1.

Starter Kohl Franklin went three innings and gave up just one run on one hit. He walked two and struck out two.

The loss went to Joe Nahas, who allowed four runs on four hits, including a two-run home run, over three innings. He also had two strikeouts and two walks.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 1 for 4 with an RBI groundout.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans impeached the Fredericksburg Nationals, 6-2.

Tyler Schlaffer turned in a strong effort, allowing just one run on four hits over five innings. Schlaffer struck out six and walked one.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez blew a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning, but he got the win after the Pelicans scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. Gonzalez allowed just one unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Adam Laskey pitched the final 1.1 innings and got the save. He allowed one hit while walking no one and striking out two.

The Pelicans re-took the lead with a two-run home run in the seventh inning by center fielder Kevin Alcantara. It was Alcantara’s tenth home run this season. He went 3 for 4 with a double, the home run and two runs scored.

Second baseman Juan Mora added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with an inside-the-park home run. It was his fourth home run this year. Mora went 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Highlights, and you’ll want to see both home runs.

The Charleston RiverDogs won, so the Pelicans magic number to clinch the first half title sits at three with four games to play.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 6-2.

Rafael Morel, Christopher’s little brother, went 2 for 4 with two doubles.