Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview, Sunday 6/19, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

WILLSON!: Willson Contreras, last 21 games since May 26: .325/.426/.663 (26-for-80) with six doubles, seven home runs and 16 runs scored. That’s 18.1 percent of all Cubs runs since May 26. He’s currently on a six-game hitting streak.

MORE WILLSON: Saturday, Willson and WiIliam Contreras became the first brothers to start at catcher in the same game since Yadier and Jose Molina, June 10, 2014. (H/T: Elias Sports Bureau)

IT DOESN’T COMPUTE: Despite going 2-10 over their last 12 games (and being outscored 93-37 in that span), the Cubs had leads in nine of the 12 games.

TODAY’S OPPONENT: The Cubs have already won their first series against the Braves at Wrigley Field since 2017 and could sweep them at Wrigley for the first time since 2015 (they also swept them in Atlanta in 2017). The Braves haven’t lost three in a row this year.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/NK6VXuEMDb — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 19, 2022

Braves lineup:

Translation:

Braves Lineup 6/19 at Cubs



1. Acuña RF

2. Swanson SS

3. Riley 3B

4. Olson 1B

5. d’Arnaud C

6. Contreras DH

7. Duvall LF

8. Gosselin 2B

9. Harris CF



Anderson P — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) June 19, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Ian Anderson, RHP

Kyle Hendricks had a nice outing in his last start against the Padres. Here’s hoping he can build on that.

He faced the Braves twice last year. You do not want to look at the boxscores, and I am not posting the links here. Trust me on this one. Here’s hoping today is a LOT better.

Ian Anderson was the Braves’ No. 1 pick (third overall) in 2016 and was on Top 100 prospect lists through his entire minor league career. He had a solid year in 2021, but this year has not been as good, and his last five starts in particular have been rough: 6.18 ERA, 1.627 WHIP, .303 opponents BA.

Anderson threw seven one-hit innings against the Cubs April 27, 2021, but those were the pre-selloff Cubs. Maybe this team can do better! No current Cub has more than six plate appearances against Anderson.

