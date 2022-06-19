 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks will do anything for meatloaf

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. Two! Fly the W!

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Justin Steele and Kyle Wright battled, with the Cubs scoring early and often. Steele threw five effective innings and the pen took over. Cubs added some timely hitting and interesting defense. Alfonso Rivas, who had been raking in Des Moines, returned and brought his bat and keen eye. Every starter, in fact, hit safely. This team is still bad but right now they look good. Enjoy!

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...