Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Thursday 6/2, 7:05 CT

Thursday notes...

The Cubs’ last five games have been decided by two runs or fewer (2-3), and overall this year, the Cubs have played 29 games decided by two runs or fewer and are 11-18 in those games, so they are 10-11 in games decided by three runs or more. FROM CARDINALS NOTES: The Cardinals have won five straight games at Wrigley Field dating to July 10, 2021, and with a win tonight would post their first six-game win streak on Chicago’s North Side since 1962 (4/13-6/27).

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/YJAtUrufmB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 2, 2022

The first Cards - Cubs game of 2022 is finally here! pic.twitter.com/ZqTb91bSvq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2022

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Keegan Thompson has been good enough so far this year to be a candidate for the NL All-Star team.

He made six appearances (one start) against the Cardinals last year and posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.345 WHIP, with 14 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings. He’s a better pitcher this year, too. As a starter this year: 1.93 ERA, 1.214 WHIP (three starts). At Wrigley Field this year: 1.09 ERA, 0.811 WHIP in seven appearances, one start (24⅔ innings). All are fairly small sample sizes, but I have liked what I’ve seen from Thompson this year. A lot.

Matthew Liberatore came to the Cardinals in the deal that sent Randy Arozarena and Jose Martinez to Tampa Bay. This seems to be working out for both teams, even though the original centerpiece of that trade (Martinez) is out of baseball now.

This is his third MLB start. First two: 3.72 ERA, 1.448 WHIP, five walks in 9⅔ innings. His walk rate was better in the minor leagues. He has obviously never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs active roster. The Cubs are 7-8 vs. LH starters this year (14-21 vs. RH starters), for whatever that’s worth.

