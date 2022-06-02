Cub Tracks’ odd is even

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Cub Tracks also features an op-ed of questionable literary value and various quasi-scientific and vaguely humorous tweets near the bottom, if you go in for those sorts of things. Thanks for coming.

“The fact we’re in it means we are good enough to compete there. We’ve just got to figure out a way to win.” — David Ross.

The Cubs tried to win and even up the series against the Brewers Wednesday night. They put The Professor (Russell Johnson) on the hump to face alleged former comedian Jason Alexander (ed note — really not the same guys) and then handicapped Kyle by putting recently-returned ground ball machine and prospective community outreach director Jason Heyward in the starting lineup, batting eighth ahead of his ‘little buddy’ Nick Madrigal.

You were expecting maybe Vince Gilligan? Or the Black Lagoon?

Anyway, the Cubs tried to even up the series against the city that beer made famous, at home in the Friendly Confines. Pat Hughes and Jim Deshaies adroitly handled the on-air commentary.

The game started off well with a crooked number, courtesy of Morel and Contreras, and continued in reasonably entertaining fashion, a tied game. A Nico TOOTBLAN ended the ninth and brought in the dreaded Manfred Man and Mark Leiter Jr.

Leiter was effective, and the Cubs ran away with the W.

Christopher Morel walks us off! Cubs win!



Final (10): #Cubs 4, Brewers 3. pic.twitter.com/DB3zG9WDXS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 2, 2022

2022: 30



Ortega 6

Hoerner 4

Suzuki 4

Contreras 3

Rivas 2

Wisdom 2

Morel 2

Happ 2

Villar 1

Hermosillo 1

Heyward 1

Madrigal 1

Schwindel 1 pic.twitter.com/SxHRdPGTKd — Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) June 2, 2022

