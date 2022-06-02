Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 2

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 12-5 in ten innings.

Iowa starter Cam Sanders gave up a two-run home run in the second inning to Tim Beckham, and there’s a name I haven’t heard in a while. Other than that, Sanders was pretty tough. His final line was two runs on three hits over five innings. Sanders struck out four and walked two.

This game was tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning when Cayne Ueckert came on to pitch. Ueckert gave up two runs in the top of the ninth and then stayed on to pitch the tenth and gave up four more runs. Ueckert’s final line was six runs, four earned, on two hits and three walks. One of those three walks was intentional. Ueckert struck out three.

Eury Ramos made his Triple-A debut in relief of Ueckert. He allowed three runners inherited from Ueckert to score and gave up a grand slam of his own. However, all four of the runs charged to Ramos in two-thirds of an inning were unearned.

Center fielder Greg Deichmann homered for the second-straight game, a two-run home run in the second inning. It was Deichmann’s third home run overall this year. Deichmann was 1 for 4.

Second baseman Trent Giambrone drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force extras. But he also made the error in the tenth that opened the gates to all those unearned runs. Giambrone was 0 for 3 with a walk.

David Bote went 0 for 3 with a walk as the DH in a rehab assignment.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies refused to kneel to the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 5-4.

Dalton Stambaugh pitched the first three innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Stambaugh walked three and struck out one.

Blake Whitney kept the Smokies from scoring over the next three innings, giving up just two hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Scott Kobos had a rough relief outing, giving up one run in the seventh inning and one in the eighth and blowing the save. However, Kobos got the win when the Smokies re-took the lead in the top of the eighth. Kobos allowed two runs on three hits and and three walks over 1+ innings. He did not strike anyone out.

Kobos stayed in the game and loaded the bases in the eighth with no outs, But Nicholas Padilla came in and kept any more runs from scoring. He stayed on to pitch the eighth inning and got a well-earned save. Padilla retired all six batters he faced, striking out two.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the second inning to tie the game 1-1. It was Mervis’ 11th home run this year and fourth with the Smokies. He went 1 for 3.

In the fifth inning, left fielder Bradlee Beasley hit a two-run home run, his second of the season. Beasley was 1 for 3.

Finally, catcher Cam Balego put the Smokies up 5-3 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. Balego went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored. It was Balego’s first home run of the season.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 2 for 4.

Here’s Beasley’s home run.

BEESLEY FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/ErQirjIgIH — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 3, 2022

And here’s Balego’s home run that ended up being the winning blow.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs split a doubleheader with the Dayton Dragons (Reds), winning the continuation of yesterday’s game 8-4 in ten innings and losing the regularly-scheduled game 7-2.

In yesterday’s game that was suspended in the bottom of the sixth, DJ Herz had the best start of his career. Herz pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out 12, walked no one and hit one batter. At one point, Herz struck out eight straight hitters.

Hunter Bigge blew a save when he gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, but got the win when South Bend scored five runs in the top of the tenth. Bigge pitched two innings and surrendered two runs on two hits. Bigge walked two and struck out one.

South Bend took a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning yesterday when left fielder Jordan Nwogu tripled in a run and then left fielder Yohendrick Pinango hit a two-run home run.

Nwogu went 2 for 4 with the triple and a sacrifice fly in the tenth for two total RBI. He scored once.

Pinango went 2 for 5. The home run was his seventh of the season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s first High-A hit was an RBI double in the tenth inning. He was 1 for 5 and scored once.

Highlights on Herz on Wednesday.

DJ's dozen.



No. 9 @Cubs prospect DJ Herz spun a career-high 12 strikeouts for the @SBCubs: pic.twitter.com/pccraIc68G — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 2, 2022

In game two, Manuel Espinoza kept the Dragons off the board for six solid innings. Espinoza surrendered five hits, issued one walk and struck out seven.

The bullpen let him down, however, giving up seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Eduarniel Nunez took the loss. Nunez gave up three runs on three hits over 1.2 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Right fielder Jordan Nwogu hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his third of the year. Nwogu went 2 for 4.

South Bend’s other run came in the top of the first inning when Jake Slaughter doubled home Yohendrick Pinango. Both players were 1 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans stuffed the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), 11-5.

Luke Little pitched two innings and then left the game after walking the first batter of the third—as well as 52 pitches. His final line was one unearned run on no hits and two walks over 2+ innings. He also hit three batters, so wildness was clearly an issue. Little struck out four.

The win went to Tyler Santana, who pitched the next 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Santana walked two and struck out four.

The Pelicans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run double by right fielder Jacob Wetzel. Wetzel would later go on to score a third run in that inning on a Felix Stevens sacrifice fly. Wetzel went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Second baseman Juan Mora was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI single in the fourth inning. He scored the first run of the game.

Third baseman B.J. Murray Jr. was a perfect 2 for 2 with three walks. He scored three times.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored twice.

Catcher Ethan Hearn hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI triple in the fifth. Hearn went 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Left fielder Frank Hernandez was 1 for 3 with two walks in his Pelicans debut. Hernandez scored twice and drove home one runner.

Highlights. Be sure to check out the alternate Pirate Pelicans unis tonight.