Outside The Confines: Injury season continues

Injuries are a standard part of a baseball season. There’s a reason that teams get a 40-man roster and not just the standard 25, and it’s because without fail someone in the starting lineup is going to be hurt at some point or another throughout the year. Whether that injury is a minor contusion (fancy baseball phrasing for a bruise) or a more series tear, strain, or break, it seems like we’ve seen quite a few more players sidelined early in the year this season.
A lot of people are blaming the injuries on the lockout — players were unable to train at team facilities or with their standard athletic trainers — and the shortened spring training schedule that gave players (especially pitchers) considerably less time to get in game-shape for the regular season.
Whatever the cause may be, players are getting hurt at an alarming rate. Here are just a handful of the casualties we’ve seen over the last few days, and this is by no means a complete list.
A sampling of some recent bad luck:
- Mookie Betts is IL-bound, though he hopes not for long. (SI)
- Yordan Alvarez is day-to-day with a hand injury. (ESPN)
- Anthony Rendon is out for the rest of the season due to a wrist injury. (SI)
- Manny Machado has sprained his ankle and had to leave a game in the first inning. (SI)
- Yadier Molina has been placed on the IL with knee inflammation. (ESPN) Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote about the move before it actually took place and goes into greater detail about the reasons for putting the veteran catcher on the bench for at least a couple of weeks. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now on to the non-injury links!
- Guess we gotta hope no major pitcher injuries hit, because the team pitcher limit takes effect today.
MLB sent memo to GMs, asst. GMs and managers yesterday saying that as of Monday, the limitation on the number of pitchers on an active roster will be 13. Rule originally intended to begin in ‘20 finally will take effect. Earlier this season, MLB twice extended 14-pitcher limit.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2022
- Talk about an incredible debut for Jerar Encarnación who hit a go-ahead grand slam in his first MLB game. Story by Daniel Chavkin.
- Bob Nightengale spoke to Tommy Pham about that fantasy football slap, and Pham isn’t shy about his feelings.
- The future of the Detroit Tigers is here and he finally made his MLB debut this weekend. Jason Beck looks at Riley Greene and the player the Tigers hope he can be.
- And The Athletic staff look at the monster of a debut game Greene had this weekend, reaching base four times. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Brewers have DFA’d Lorenzo Cain after 10-years, which actually isn’t as terrible as it sounds, reports Daniel Chavkin.
- If you’re wondering why that magic 10-year mark for Cain matters so much...
By waiting until Lorenzo Cain accumulated 10 years of MLB service time, he gets a fully vested pension, worth about $7,500 per month. A true class move by the @Brewers to make sure LoCain got his full benefit before letting him go.— Doug Russell (@DougRussell) June 18, 2022
- In a fun bit of father’s day content, a son predicted a home run and his dad caught the ball. Story by Jessica Camerato. Camerato also looked at some “dad shoes” turned into cleats for the father’s day weekend.
- Jake Mailhot explains why the AL Rookie of the Year race is so interesting to watch.
- The College World Series is on and Brian Murphy has a catch you need to see to believe.
- Christian Yelich was once the most exciting player in baseball, and now Ken Rosenthal looks at how Yelich is seeking a new kind of greatness. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I’ve seen some weird ballpark food in my day but this is a whole new level.
Spaghetti-Os! pic.twitter.com/IfppO86BIG— Giacomo Bologna (@GBolognaCL) June 18, 2022
- Matt Martell wonders what MLB star is baseball’s Steph Curry.
- The Nationals have retired Ryan Zimmerman’s number 11. (AP)
- Rhett Bollinger takes a look at an incredible, and historic, weekend for Mike Trout in Seattle.
- Well, these certainly are jerseys.
A gesture of love to our favorite season in our favorite place.#BrewCrewConnect pic.twitter.com/1UeGid5dSj— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
