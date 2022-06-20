 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Injury season continues

Mookie Betts, Mannny Machado, and Anthony Rendon are among a slew of recently injured players.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Injuries are a standard part of a baseball season. There’s a reason that teams get a 40-man roster and not just the standard 25, and it’s because without fail someone in the starting lineup is going to be hurt at some point or another throughout the year. Whether that injury is a minor contusion (fancy baseball phrasing for a bruise) or a more series tear, strain, or break, it seems like we’ve seen quite a few more players sidelined early in the year this season.

A lot of people are blaming the injuries on the lockout — players were unable to train at team facilities or with their standard athletic trainers — and the shortened spring training schedule that gave players (especially pitchers) considerably less time to get in game-shape for the regular season.

Whatever the cause may be, players are getting hurt at an alarming rate. Here are just a handful of the casualties we’ve seen over the last few days, and this is by no means a complete list.

A sampling of some recent bad luck:

Now on to the non-injury links!

  • Guess we gotta hope no major pitcher injuries hit, because the team pitcher limit takes effect today.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...