Wrigley Field construction update: June 19

A number of you have asked about the progress of the sports book that the Cubs are constructing at the corner of Addison and Sheffield outside Wrigley Field.

So, before Sunday’s game I had a walk over to that corner to take a look at the progress, then went over to the right-field corner of the ballpark after the gates opened, where there’s a stairway up to the terrace level where you can get a good overhead view of the area. The photos below are what I found.

The steel superstructure of the addition is well underway, as you can see both from street level and from inside the ballpark. It’s still going to be a while before this is complete and open to the public. Cubs spokesman Julian Green told me that the anticipated opening of the sports book will be in the first quarter of 2023, so it won’t be ready for football season, and not for baseball until the 2023 season begins.

I’ll update this again later in the summer.