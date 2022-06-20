Cubs roster move: Nelson Velázquez recalled, Adrian Sampson optioned

Earlier Monday, the Cubs optioned Adrian Sampson to Triple-A Iowa. That was done in order to meet MLB’s mandate, effective today, that the Cubs (and all MLB teams) needed to get down to MLB’s 13-pitcher limit on the active roster, so this move accomplishes both. Sampson threw 56 pitches Sunday, so he wouldn’t have been available for a few days anyway.

To replace Sampson on the 26-man active roster, outfielder Nelson Velázquez was recalled from Iowa. Velázquez went 2-for-7 in the doubleheader against the Brewers May 30 in his major league debut.

Combined between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee this year, Velázquez is hitting .241/.332/.527 (49-for-203) with 11 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. The 23-year-old outfielder was named MVP of the Arizona Fall League last November, where he hit .385/.480/.712 with nine home runs in 26 games.

Sampson has thrown 5⅔ innings for the Cubs this year without allowing an earned run, with five strikeouts.