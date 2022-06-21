Cub Tracks’ a dozen times no

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Why did they have to catch the squirrel? What’s it gonna do, occupy Caer Bannog and emulate the previous resident? Give it a bat. Put it on the 40. Have it drink a 40. Something...

Hey, I got to indulge two of my main hobbies — hollering at the TV and rewriting the lede. Please take Jonathan Villar’s glove away, or at least don’t let him wear it on the field any more. Gods that’s disheartening. And the team is back to being bad. That gives me a sad.

The Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ at least got one man across. But the rest of the team was flat-out embarrassing at the dish, especially with men on. RISPy business. Sometimes you gotta say ‘what the gamethread word.’

Expect to see Nelson Velázquez used off the bench and pinch hit for #Cubs. He could get starts vs. LHP too.



Ross said Velázquez will be used in a role similar to how Clint Frazier was while he was on the roster. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 20, 2022

