Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 21

The Iowa Cubs grounded the Louisville Bats (Reds), 7-2.

Brandon Leibrandt gave up a run in the first inning and a run in the second, but then he settled down and got the win as Iowa came back. Leibrandt pitched six innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out one. It was Iowa’s first “quality start” of the season.

Cayne Ueckert tossed one scoreless inning and Wyatt Short threw two to close out the win. Both relievers struck out three.

David Bote had another great game in his rehab efforts. Tonight, Bote played eight innings at second base and went 3 for 5 with a three-run double in the seventh inning and an RBI triple in the fourth. Bote scored once and had the four RBI.

Right fielder Clint Frazier went 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. Frazier scored once and drove home one run.

First baseman Narciso Crook was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

David Bote is your @EMCInsurance Player of the Game! He went 3-for-5 with a triple and this bases loaded double! pic.twitter.com/XgSjXwTzHZ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 22, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 5-3.

Starter Peyton Remy gave up a solo home run in the fourth inning to TJ Hopkins but very little else. Remy got his fourth win after allowing just the one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out seven, walked one and hit one batter.

Danis Correa bailed out Bailey Horn in the eighth inning, entering the game with runners on the corners and two outs, after Horn had already allowed two runs in the inning. Correa got the save after pitching 1.1 innings without allowing a run or a hit. He did walk one batter and Correa did not strike anyone out.

The Smokies hit four solo home runs in this game. Left fielder Bradlee Beesley gave the Smokies a 1-0 lead in the third inning with his third home run of the year. Beesley went 2 for 4 with a double and scored twice.

Later in the third inning, right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit his seventh home run of the season with the bases empty. Perlaza went 1 for 4 and drove in a second run on an RBI groundout in the fifth inning.

First baseman Matt Mervis homered to lead off the sixth inning. That was Mervis’ 16th home run this year and ninth in Double-A. Mervis went 1 for 4.

Two batters after Mervis homered, shortstop Andy Weber connected for his first home run of the season. Weber also went 1 for 4.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter went 2 for 4 with a double.

Perlaza follows suit with a solo bomb of his own! The Smokies extend their lead over the Lookouts, 2-0. pic.twitter.com/sjgPGGQyA5 — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 22, 2022

And while center fielder Alexander Canario went 1 for 3 with a walk, he made this terrific throw for an outfield assist.

Canario follows it up with a missile to 3rd base for the force out! pic.twitter.com/m7k2Uime2I — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) June 22, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were put out by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 7-4.

Starter Manuel Espinoza turned in a strong outing, allowing just one run on four hits over five innings. The one run came on a solo home run. Espinoza walked two and struck out four.

Sheldon Reed took the loss after an outing he’d probably like to forget. Reed gave up two inherited runners to score in the eighth inning to tie up the game 4-4. Then he took the mound in the ninth and allowed three runs of his own. The final line on Reed was three runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. Reed also hit one batter while striking out one.

Center fielder Yohendrick Pinango was perfect at 4 for 4 with a double. He drove in one run.

DH B.J. Murray Jr. had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 4 evening. Murray scored one time.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 2 for 5 with a two-run triple in the fifth inning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans shelled the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox), 8-5.

Richard Gallardo struggled tonight, allowing four runs on seven hits, including two home run, in just 4.2 innings. Gallardo walked two and struck out seven.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. got the win after the Pelicans scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning. Scalzo’s final line was one unearned run on three hits over two innings. He struck out three and did not walk anyone, but Scalzo did hit one batter.

Johzan Oquendo pitched the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate after the first two batters of the inning singled. Oquendo then struck out the next three batters to end the threat and the game. It was his first save of the season.

Second baseman Josue Huma led off the top of the first inning with a home run, his second this year. Huma went 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Catcher Malcom Quintero made it 3-0 with a solo home run in the second inning, his first of 2022. Quintero went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

The crucial blow of this game was a three-run home run by third baseman James Triantos in the top of the sixth inning. That was only Triantos’ second home run this year. He was 2 for 4 with a walk.

The batter before Triantos in the sixth, shortstop Kevin Made, hit a two-run double to give the Pelicans a 5-4 lead. Made went 3 for 5 with the two RBI and two runs scored.

First baseman Matt Warkentin was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI single.

The comeback win was a big one, because Charleston beat Augusta, 10-2. This means that the Pelicans maintain their one-game lead in the division over the RiverDogs with two games to play. They could clinch a first-half title tomorrow if they win and Augusta beats Charleston. Augusta is very unlikely to beat Charleston.

Fourth-ranked @Cubs prospect James Triantos boosts the @Pelicanbaseball lead with this three-run dinger. pic.twitter.com/O1QtlvUVE6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 22, 2022

ACL Cubs

