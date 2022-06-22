Baseball history unpacked, June 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jim Asbell, Brant Brown, Jason Motte. Also notable: Carl Hubbell HOF

Today in world history:

168 BC - Battle of Pydna: Romans under Lucius Aemilius Paullus defeat and capture Macedonian King Perseus, ending the Third Macedonian War.

- Battle of Pydna: Romans under Lucius Aemilius Paullus defeat and capture Macedonian King Perseus, ending the Third Macedonian War. 1377 - 10-year-old Richard of Bordeaux succeeds his grandfather Edward III as Richard II, king of England.

- 10-year-old Richard of Bordeaux succeeds his grandfather Edward III as Richard II, king of England. 1633 - Galileo Galilei forced to recant his Copernican views that the Earth orbits the Sun by the Pope (Vatican only admits it was wrong on Oct 31, 1992!)

- Galileo Galilei forced to recant his Copernican views that the Earth orbits the Sun by the Pope (Vatican only admits it was wrong on Oct 31, 1992!) 1865 - The CSS Shenandoah fires the last shot of the American Civil War in the Bering Strait to indicate surrender.

- The CSS Shenandoah fires the last shot of the American Civil War in the Bering Strait to indicate surrender. 1934 - John Dillinger is informally named America’s first Public Enemy Number One.

- John Dillinger is informally named America’s first Public Enemy Number One. 1940 - 1st Dairy Queen restaurant opened, in Joliet, Illinois.

- 1st Dairy Queen restaurant opened, in Joliet, Illinois. 1961 - Chicago Cubs’ Ernie Banks* ends 717 consecutive games played streak.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

AD

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!