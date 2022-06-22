BCB After Dark: Old School

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hottest spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. I hope you’re well tonight and we’re glad you stopped by. Come on in and have a drink, listen to music and forget your troubles. Bring your own beverage. There are a couple of good tables left. We’re waiving the cover charge tonight.

As always, this is a place for people to feel good and to enjoy the fellowship of other Cubs fans.

Last night I asked if you thought that Keegan Thompson’s future was as a starter or a reliever. By a margin of 70 percent to 24 percent, you think that Thompson will stay in the starting rotation. The others didn’t think he will even be a major leaguer in the long run.

I don’t do a movie essay on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but you can always look back at what I wrote about Ride the High Country last night or even ‘Round Midnight last week. But I always have time for a jazz track, so that goes here. Feel free to skip to the baseball question at the end. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Because I still haven’t gotten Dexter Gordon out of my system from ‘Round Midnight last week, I’m going to present one more Dexter Gordon performance and this time I’m going to feature the young Gordon from 1964.

I have no idea what this is from—it appears to be a Dutch music TV show. But if the BCB After Dark club looks as good as the one that Gordon plays in here, I’d be in heaven.

So here’s Gordon playing the jazz standard “A Night in Tunisia” with George Gruntz on piano, Guy Pedersen on bass and Daniel Humair on drums.

Welcome back to everyone who skips all that jazz.

Tonight I’m going to go back in the way-back machine because that’s got to be better than what’s going on with the 2022 Cubs.

I must admit that it has bothers me that when I hear the “Sirius XMU Old School” show, that means that they’re going to play music from the aughts. If that’s “Old School,” then I’m probably listening to “In a Rest Home.” But I have to admit that back in the late-eighties, I would have considered stuff from 1970 to be pretty “Old School” too.

So I thought I’d go back to the aughts and ask you who is your favorite Cubs player of the first decade of the 21st Century?

I’ve got 13 candidates from that decade for you to vote for. That’s a lot of candidates and I still feel like I left out a few. That’s why there’s a “someone else” option for you to choose. You can please tell us about your irrational love for Neifi Perez in the comments.

And of course, please tell us why the player you voted for is your favorite in the comments. I’ll start: I voted for Derrek Lee. There’s no rational reason for it except he was a great player and for my first Father’s Day, my present was a Derrek Lee Cubs jersey.

So who is your favorite Cub of the aughts?

Let's do this again tomorrow night, OK?