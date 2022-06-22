 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Party like it’s 1998

The Yankees are really good. Oneil Cruz is making an impression. And other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images

I’ve got nothing today, so just pretend I said something profound.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...