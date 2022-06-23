Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Thursday 6/23, 11:35 a.m. CT

ICYMI:

Right-hander Ethan Roberts needs Tommy John surgery.



The surgery has not yet been scheduled. Roberts had been on rehab assignment for right shoulder inflammation.



An unfortunate end to the season for Roberts, who showed good stuff before his shoulder injury in late April. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 23, 2022

Other Thursday notes...

ALFONSO RIVAS: ... hit his first career grand slam Wednesday night and tied his career high with five RBI (also the most RBI by a Cub in a single game this season).

... hit his first career grand slam Wednesday night and tied his career high with five RBI (also the most RBI by a Cub in a single game this season). CHRISTOPHER MOREL: ... his .463 SLG is third and his .327 OBP ranks sixth in the National League among all rookies (minimum 130 at-bats).

... his .463 SLG is third and his .327 OBP ranks sixth in the National League among all rookies (minimum 130 at-bats). DAVID ROBERTSON: ... by recording his first career at-bat in his 696th career game, Robertson surpassed Mariano Rivera (687 games) for the most games pitched in major league history before his first plate appearance. (H/T: Elias Sports Bureau)

... by recording his first career at-bat in his 696th career game, Robertson surpassed Mariano Rivera (687 games) for the most games pitched in major league history before his first plate appearance. (H/T: Elias Sports Bureau) UPS AND DOWNS: The Cubs began the season 9-18 through their first 27 games, scoring 3.8 runs per game and hitting 20 homers. The club then went 14-12 in its next 26 games, hitting 35 homers while scoring 135 runs. Since then: 3-13 with 53 runs scored and 14 home runs.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Jose Quintana, LHP

Today’s all-lefty matchup is the second start of the year for Justin Steele against the Pirates. April 24 at Wrigley Field, he lasted only three innings and allowed four hits, four walks and three runs. Cutting down on the walks has helped him. Since June 1: three starts, 1.89 ERA, 1.263 WHIP, six walks in 19 innings. His K rate is also down (only seven in those 19 innings), but if he’s getting outs, that’s all that matters.

No, you did not predict that Jose Quintana would recover his pre-Cubs level of performance with the Pirates this year. No one did. It will bring the Bucs a good return when they trade him next month.

His last five starts, though... 5.67 ERA, 1.667 WHIP, five home runs in 27 innings.

Maybe the Cubs can take advantage. Q vs. the Cubs this year: two starts, 2.70 ERA, 1.300 WHIP.

