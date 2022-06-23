Cub Tracks’ one hump or two?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I guess Nelson Velazquez is behind the ‘break glass in case of emergency’ sign. What the actual gamethread word? The decisions made daily by the Cubs’ ‘brain-trust’ utterly defeat me. I do not trust them, Sam I am. Why is he even there? It’s not like he’s going to hurt the chances of winning more than the others... remind me again why the artist formerly known as ‘Clint’ Frazier was sent down and DFA’d.

C’mon. You know what day it was. Which ones are the real Cubs?

Keegan Thompson (6-2, 3.27) vs. Jerad Eickhoff (4-3, 4.84 at Indy). The Cubs unloaded in the second inning. The Pittsburgh-area native capped it off with a long blast. Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom also contributed well-placed hits to the cause.

Rafael Ortega lines a two-run double to left-center field, pushing the Cubs' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning pic.twitter.com/0pmCHU8ksR — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) June 22, 2022

Patrick Wisdom cracks a two-run single to center field, making the score 5-0 in the top of the 2nd inning pic.twitter.com/iRhsJCSHpR — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) June 22, 2022

And that wasn’t all!

First career grand slam for Alfonso Rivas! pic.twitter.com/u7iJ18ih1e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 23, 2022

After a two-hit game last night, had a nice chat with @clintfrazier. Learned that he wants us to go by his middle name, Jackson, moving forward.



Apparently, family and friends refer to him as Jackson and even his Cubs teammates in big leagues called him that.



Jackson Frazier. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) June 22, 2022

