Cub Tracks’ one hump or two?

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. Fun game for Cubs fans and lots of news as the Pirates took their lumps. Better than a dromedary date.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I guess Nelson Velazquez is behind the ‘break glass in case of emergency’ sign. What the actual gamethread word? The decisions made daily by the Cubs’ ‘brain-trust’ utterly defeat me. I do not trust them, Sam I am. Why is he even there? It’s not like he’s going to hurt the chances of winning more than the others... remind me again why the artist formerly known as ‘Clint’ Frazier was sent down and DFA’d.

C’mon. You know what day it was. Which ones are the real Cubs?

Keegan Thompson (6-2, 3.27) vs. Jerad Eickhoff (4-3, 4.84 at Indy). The Cubs unloaded in the second inning. The Pittsburgh-area native capped it off with a long blast. Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom also contributed well-placed hits to the cause.

And that wasn’t all!

