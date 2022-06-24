Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Friday 6/24, 7:15 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

The Cubs bullpen has posted a 2.97 ERA in 33⅓ innings pitched since June 16. In that span, opponents are batting .200 (25-for-125) and Cubs relievers are averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. SATURDAY’S GAME: Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs Saturday afternoon.

Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs Saturday afternoon. THE MOREL FILE: Since Christopher Morel’s MLB debut May 17, he is second among all MLB rookies with 22 RBI (Bobby Witt Jr. leads with 23.)

Cubs lineup:

Updated lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

6/24 St Louis Cardinals Lineup:



1 SS Tommy Edman

2 2B Nolan Gorman

3 1B Paul Goldschmidt

4 3B Nolan Arenado

5 LF Brendan Donovan

6 DH Juan Yepez

7 RF Dylan Carlson

8 CF Harrison Bader

9 C Andrew Knizner



SP:Andre Pallante #STLCards #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) June 24, 2022

Umpires for #Cubs (26-44) at #STLCards (40-32):

Chris Segal, Lance Barksdale, Charlie Ramos, Chris Conroy (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 8:15 pm

Venue: Busch Stadium — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) June 24, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Andre Pallante, RHP

Kyle Hendricks is having a rough year. This, you already know.

He has not faced the Cardinals yet this year. Historically, he has pitched well against them — 24 starts, 2.82 ERA, 1.070 WHIP in 153x innings. His numbers are even a bit better at Busch Stadium — 10 starts, 2.53 ERA, 1.107 WHIP in 62x innings. Even in his bad 2021 season, Kyle threw well against St. Louis: Four starts, 2.49 ERA, 1.105 WHIP in 25x innings.

So that’s all I’ve got here — history. Kyle once nearly threw a no-hitter in Busch Stadium (it was broken up in the ninth, September 12, 2016).

Hopefully this game is where Kyle starts back on the road to success.

Andre Pallante made 17 relief appearances for the Cardinals before they put him in their rotation at the beginning of this month. His first start was June 4 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, and he allowed one run in four innings.

His three other starts have ranged from mediocre to good, and his pitch count has maxed out at 78, so I’d expect him to be somewhat limited with pitches tonight, too.

Today’s game is on Apple TV+ (how to watch). Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser and Brooke Fletcher.

Discuss amongst yourselves.