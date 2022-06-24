Baseball history unpacked, June 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Cubs birthdays: Jake Stenzel, Jack Katoll, Bill Hanlon, Rollie Hemsley, Ken Reitz, Doug Jones, Christopher Morel*.

451 - 10th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1314 - Battle of Bannockburn; Scotland regains independence from England.

1509 - Henry VIII is crowned King of England in Westminster Abbey, London.

1664 - Colony of New Jersey founded when Duke of York grants Lord Berkeley and Sir George Carteret ownership of land between the Hudson and Delaware Rivers.

1778 - David Rittenhouse observes a total solar eclipse in Philadelphia.

1853 - US President Franklin Pierce signs the Gadsden Purchase, buying 29,670 square-miles (76,800 square km) from Mexico for $10 million (now southern Arizona and New Mexico).

1882 - National League expels umpire Richard Higham from baseball for dishonesty after his links with gambling on games are confirmed.

1922 - Charter NFL club Chicago Staleys renamed Chicago Bears by team founder, owner and head coach George Halas.

2013 - Stanley Cup Final, TD Garden, Boston, MA: Chicago Blackhawks defeat Boston Bruins, 3-2 for 4-2 series victory; Blackhawks' 5th Championship.

