Outside The Confines: Could the All-Star votes be improved?

In today’s links we get into some thoughts on the preliminary All-Star voting results, and one thing is clear: year after year, fans make popular choices rather than the right choices, and when players retire, we cite their All-Star appearances as if they’re meaningful.
The All-Star Game is about spotlighting the best and brightest of the game, but are they really the best, or are they the most popular with local fans?
I’m not here to offer an alternative, just wondering with you all about how we could potentially change the process going forward. Would the wRC+ or WAR leaders by position be automatically placed on the starting lineup, then fans could vote in the alternatives? Would players voting for each other make the results more fair?
It just seems like a flawed system as it currently is, and the All-Star Game should represent the genuine best talent of the game rather than which team’s fans have the most patience with an online voting system.
- Wonder how much every team is worth? Check out the 2022 franchise value for each club.
- Ben Clemens hypothesizes about expanding the strike zone.
- Everyone was talking about Riley Greene’s debut with the Tigers, but Jason Beck wants to show how well catching prospect Dillon Dingler is doing with his development.
- Shohei Ohtani continues to make history as a two-way player, writes Thomas Neumann.
- Joc Pederson is hoping that his past interactions with Tommy Pham won’t impact the way Giants fans treat Pham. (ESPN)
- Corbin Burnes shares a glimpse at the notebook that helped him become the pitcher he is today. Story by Will Sammon.
- The Rays have something to look forward to soon...
A 401-foot double??— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 23, 2022
Wander Franco crushes a loud two-bagger for the @DurhamBulls! pic.twitter.com/GnwDnMEF1f
- Are the Yankees heading for a career-best wins season? Mike Petriello looks at what’s getting them there.
- Dan Szymborski brings us the most irreplaceable players in both the American League and National League.
- Aaron Judge is red-hot this year and just helped the Yankees net a dramatic walk-off win, shares Bill Ladson.
- Will Laws reviews the first round of All-Star voting.
- Dan Hayes looks at a particularly nasty loss for the Twins. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This might be the earliest I’ve ever seen an ejection.
Last night, the Blue Jays/White Sox game was the worst umpired game all year.— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 22, 2022
Today, the Blue Jays hitting coach brought out the lineup card and got ejected before the game even started.
pic.twitter.com/pgfaVSI9tc
- Christopher Kamrani spotlights Bernice Gera and her attempt to become MLB’s first umpire. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Justin Choi looks at what the future might hold for Juan Soto when he bounces back.
- It’s hard to hear the name Jeter Downs without thinking of that other famous Jeter, and Derek took to Twitter to namedrop the new prospect. Story by Nick Selbe.
- Looks like Jose Siri changed his mind about a particularly poorly thought-out tweet. (AP)
- Evan Drellich shines a spotlight on how extended spring training is failing minor league players. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I don’t think I’ve ever watched a catcher and batter have an exchange like this. Weird week for interactions.
Eduardo Escobar also appeared to not appreciate the way Jose Siri admired his home run last night— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2022
(via @SNYt)pic.twitter.com/BqUJiL3oYi
