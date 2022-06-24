 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Could the All-Star votes be improved?

If baseball can change rules, why can’t it change the ASG?

By Ashley MacLennan
In today’s links we get into some thoughts on the preliminary All-Star voting results, and one thing is clear: year after year, fans make popular choices rather than the right choices, and when players retire, we cite their All-Star appearances as if they’re meaningful.

The All-Star Game is about spotlighting the best and brightest of the game, but are they really the best, or are they the most popular with local fans?

I’m not here to offer an alternative, just wondering with you all about how we could potentially change the process going forward. Would the wRC+ or WAR leaders by position be automatically placed on the starting lineup, then fans could vote in the alternatives? Would players voting for each other make the results more fair?

It just seems like a flawed system as it currently is, and the All-Star Game should represent the genuine best talent of the game rather than which team’s fans have the most patience with an online voting system.

On to the links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

