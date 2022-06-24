Cubs roster move: David Bote activated, Jonathan Villar DFA

Many of you have been asking for the Cubs to dump Jonathan Villar.

Today, you got your wish:

Cubs: David Bote activated from injured list. Jonathan Villar has been DFA’d. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 24, 2022

Villar hit .222/.271/.327 (34-for-153) in 46 games for the Cubs with six doubles, two triples and two home runs.

David Bote hurt his shoulder in May 2021 and was never quite right the rest of the year. He finally had offseason surgery and that delayed the start to his 2022 season.

Bote hit .284/.351/.403 (19-for-67) in 18 games in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa this year, with six doubles and a triple.

Villar was originally listed in the Cubs’ starting lineup for tonight, and that’s the lineup that will appear in today’s game preview, which will post in a few minutes at 5 p.m. CT. When a revised lineup is out, I’ll update the game preview post. (My assumption is that Bote will simply take Villar’s spot at second base.)

As always, we await developments.