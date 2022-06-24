Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 24

Some pitching transactions today:

The Cubs released LHP Conner Menez so that he could sign with the Nippon Ham Fighters of NPB.

Right-hander Blake Whitney was promoted from Tennessee to Iowa.

Left-hander Adam Laskey was promoted to South Bend from Myrtle Beach.

South Bend LHP Riley Martin was sent to the Development List.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs beat on the Louisville Bats (Reds), 9-3.

It was only Wyatt Short’s third career start and it was the longest outing of his career. Short did very well as he gave up just one run on four hits over four innings. The one run off Short came on a home run in the second inning by Stuart Fairchild. Short struck out three and walked one.

The win went to Eury Ramos because Short didn’t got five innings. Ramos pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He walked one and struck out two.

Bryan Hudson retired all six batters in his two innings of relief. He struck out three.

Right fielder Darius Hill extended his hitting streak to ten games as he went 3 for 5 and scored two runs.

First baseman Narciso Crook also had three hits, going 3 for 4 with a walk. Crook scored three times and drove in one.

Left fielder Jackson Frazier hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning to give the I-Cubs a lead that they’d never relinquish. Frazier went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored one run.

(Also, he’s now officially Jackson Frazier on his MiLB profile.)

DH John Hicks was 2 for 5. He had an RBI single in the seventh inning and scored in the sixth inning.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t hide from the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 4-2.

Riley Thompson pitched the first two innings of this game and gave up one run on two hits and two walks. He did not strike anyone out.

Chris Clarke turned in a solid relief effort that was really more of a start, but it didn’t save him from taking the loss. Clarke pitched 5.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits. The two runs Clarke allowed came on solo home runs in the seventh and eighth inning. Clarke struck out four and walked one.

First baseman Matt Mervis had an RBI triple in the third inning. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Jake Slaughter went 2 for 4 with a walk and he scored one run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs burned down the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 13-4.

Kohl Franklin started and allowed three runs on four hits over three innings. Only one of the three runs was earned, but Franklin’s own error contributed to those unearned runs. Franklin walked two and struck out three. He also had two wild pitches.

Joe Nahas pitched the final five innings of this contest and got the win. Nahas surrendered just one run on four hits. He did walk four batters while striking out six.

DH Jake Washer had a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season. Washer was 1 for 5 and it was his seventh home run this year.

Center fielder Yohendrick Pinango connected for a 401-foot two-run home run in the seventh. It was Pinango’s tenth home run this season. Pinango went 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Left fielder Owen Caissie hit two doubles, both to the opposite field, in a 2 for 5 night. Caissie scored one run and drove in three.

Catcher Caleb Knight had quite a night as he was 4 for 5 with two doubles. He scored three runs and drove in three.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored two runs.

Right fielder Jonathan Sierra was 2 for 5 with one run batted in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans blasted the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox), 10-4. It was the Pelican’s fourth-straight win.

Tyler Schlaffer started and had some control issues, but he managed to limit the damage. Schlaffer allowed two runs over four innings. He only gave up one hit, but he walked five, hit one batter and uncorked two wild pitches. Schlaffer struck out four.

Since Schlaffer didn’t go five, the win went to Chase Watkins, who threw one inning and allowed no runs on one hit. Since he got a double play, he faced the minimum three batters. Watkins did not have a strikeout.

Shortstop Reivaj Garcia singled and scored in the first inning, but left after one inning. He was replaced by Kevin Made, who hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his fifth on the year. Made went 2 for 4 with a double, the home run and a walk.

Second baseman Josue Huma was 3 for 5 with a walk. He scored twice and had two RBI.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5 with a walk and one run driven in.

All ten players with a plate appearance in tonight’s game got at least one hit.

Here’s Made’s homer.

See ya later ball! Kevin Made homers to put the Birds up 5-2! pic.twitter.com/4RGvPP0Q1X — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) June 25, 2022

ACL Cubs

Were losing to Giants Black 5-0 in the eighth.