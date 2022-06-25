Cubs Reacts Survey: Should Willson Contreras be extended, or traded?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. SB Nation Reacts asks questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Cubs fans and fans across the country.
Willson Contreras is the Cubs player with the most trade value in a season where there will almost certainly be a selloff six weeks from now (this year’s trade deadline is August 2).
Willson Contreras is also a really good player who is both popular and marketable. He’s someone the Cubs could conceivably build the supposed Next Great Cubs Team around.
So, the question we raise today: Should the Cubs trade Willson, or extend him?
