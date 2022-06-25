Cubs Reacts Survey: Should Willson Contreras be extended, or traded?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. SB Nation Reacts asks questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Cubs fans and fans across the country.

We’re returning the SB Nation Reacts survey in a new format — instead of having the questions emailed to you, they’ll be posted on the site in this form. So while you’re watching this afternoon’s Cubs/Cardinals game, think about this question.

Willson Contreras is the Cubs player with the most trade value in a season where there will almost certainly be a selloff six weeks from now (this year’s trade deadline is August 2).

Willson Contreras is also a really good player who is both popular and marketable. He’s someone the Cubs could conceivably build the supposed Next Great Cubs Team around.

So, the question we raise today: Should the Cubs trade Willson, or extend him?

Vote in the survey and leave your thoughts in the comments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/S06DVR/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.