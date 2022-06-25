Cub Tracks’ three hour tour

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into easily digestible chunks, which we then marinate in Malört for that true Chicago flavor.
I’m not going to get indignant about the state of our beloved Cubs today. We all know how it stands, though people’s understandings of the reasons why tend to differ. But baseball is an oasis from the bigger troubles in the wide world, and I’m planning to enjoy it on that basis.
So, a big cup of Ian Happ’s coffee (espresso blend), over ice, with plenty of cream, and let’s get it on. The Professor looked good early and the Cubs got him a stake.
Nico provides the early lead with a two-run blast!#VoteNico: https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/rfnyWXzE7T— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 25, 2022
Hendricks kept on housekeeping until Coldplay came in for him in the eighth. He’s now at seventy-four months since he last lost to the Martin shut down the Cardinals’ rally with a flourish, for a ‘hold’. David Robertson threw an uneventful ninth, with no thanks due to the plate ump. I have to say that I loved how the PBP person was disappointed every time Goldschmidt hit a medium fly ball and it didn’t leave the junkyard. Not a fan of the crew, though Chris Young had a couple of moments where his info was good.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 25, 2022
Final: #Cubs 3, Cardinals 0. pic.twitter.com/ieN40TQqv2
They’ll play again this afternoon.
Cardinals just announced tonight’s crowd against the #Cubs is their largest of the season.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 25, 2022
FINAL: Cubs 3, Cardinals 0— MLB Scorecards (@MlbScorecards) June 25, 2022
W: Kyle Hendricks
L: Andre Pallante
#ItsDifferentHere | #STLCards @Cubs | @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/RhtdSCzs88
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Ca$h talk$: Cubs and MLB find a way to embrace once-detested gambling. “The new sportsbook at Wrigley Field is a money-making vehicle that comes with potential dangers.”
- MLB.com*: DraftKings, Chicago Cubs host beam signing ceremony for retail sportsbook at Wrigley Field. “DraftKings is proud to be associated with one of the most historic and recognized organizations in all of sports as we near completion of this highly anticipated project.”
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): MLB’s expanded playoffs not yet boosting competition and the risk of trading with the Guardians. “Six clubs — in order of ineptitude, the Athletics, Reds, Nationals, Royals, Cubs and Tigers — currently are on pace to lose 100 or more games.”
- Jake Crouse (MLB.com*): Cubs still struggling with growing pains. “The Cubs have lost 15 of their past 19 games, a stretch in which they’ve lost nine games by five runs or more.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): The 2022 Cubs are all about opportunity. “There are examples already from this season of players making the most of their chance.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 4 Cubs players who should be ditched by the All-Star Break. “These are just a handful of moves this team needs to make to prove it’s actually focusing on building something on the North Side.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson key to remedying mistakes of last rebuild. “Despite his final line in a loss to the Pirates, Steele and Cubs manager David Ross called the start Thursday one of the southpaw’s best this season.” Tim Stebbins concurs.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer looks to build off experience — and put his pitch-tipping issue in the past: ‘Just got to be more aware’. “The Cubs believe Swarmer was tipping pitches against the Yankees.”
- Logan Whaley (Cubbies Crib*): Starting rotation has come completely off the rails in June. ‘Injuries have plagued the Cubs much of the season thus far, and they’ve genuinely adopted the meaning of a starting “rotation.” ‘
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Reds pitching prospect appeared to throw at Cole Roederer for asking for a timeout. “Maybe he would claim wildness or whatever by being thrown off in the moment, but there is absolutely nothing in that video that makes it look like a mistake.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): David Bote discusses mystery setback as Cubs activate him, DFA Jonathan Villar. “I’m just excited to be playing again,” Bote said.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Heyward takes calls for release with ‘grain of salt’. “I’m here. Being where my feet are.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about Cubs prospects Brennen Davis and Pete Crow-Armstrong. “... both look like potential outfield anchors for what Hoyer believes will be the next great Cubs team.”
- Colleen Johnson (MLB.com*): Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. “I think about how some of my opportunities have been so easy and so effortless and I know that that wasn’t always the case,” Rachel Folden said. Meghan Montemurro has more {$}.
- Marsha Green (NBC Sports Chicago*): Frank Thomas on why White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to Cubs. Blame Walt Hriniak.
