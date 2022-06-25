Cub Tracks’ three hour tour

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into easily digestible chunks, which we then marinate in Malört for that true Chicago flavor.

I’m not going to get indignant about the state of our beloved Cubs today. We all know how it stands, though people’s understandings of the reasons why tend to differ. But baseball is an oasis from the bigger troubles in the wide world, and I’m planning to enjoy it on that basis.

So, a big cup of Ian Happ’s coffee (espresso blend), over ice, with plenty of cream, and let’s get it on. The Professor looked good early and the Cubs got him a stake.

Hendricks kept on housekeeping until Coldplay came in for him in the eighth. He’s now at seventy-four months since he last lost to the Martin shut down the Cardinals’ rally with a flourish, for a ‘hold’. David Robertson threw an uneventful ninth, with no thanks due to the plate ump. I have to say that I loved how the PBP person was disappointed every time Goldschmidt hit a medium fly ball and it didn’t leave the junkyard. Not a fan of the crew, though Chris Young had a couple of moments where his info was good.

They’ll play again this afternoon.

Cardinals just announced tonight's crowd against the #Cubs is their largest of the season.

