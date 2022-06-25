 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ three hour tour

The latest episode of our long-running series of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news. The tiny ship was tossed, but it did not founder. Yay Professor.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into easily digestible chunks, which we then marinate in Malört for that true Chicago flavor.

I’m not going to get indignant about the state of our beloved Cubs today. We all know how it stands, though people’s understandings of the reasons why tend to differ. But baseball is an oasis from the bigger troubles in the wide world, and I’m planning to enjoy it on that basis.

So, a big cup of Ian Happ’s coffee (espresso blend), over ice, with plenty of cream, and let’s get it on. The Professor looked good early and the Cubs got him a stake.

Hendricks kept on housekeeping until Coldplay came in for him in the eighth. He’s now at seventy-four months since he last lost to the Martin shut down the Cardinals’ rally with a flourish, for a ‘hold’. David Robertson threw an uneventful ninth, with no thanks due to the plate ump. I have to say that I loved how the PBP person was disappointed every time Goldschmidt hit a medium fly ball and it didn’t leave the junkyard. Not a fan of the crew, though Chris Young had a couple of moments where his info was good.

They’ll play again this afternoon.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...