Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 25

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs got the Louisville Bats (Reds) in their hair, 2-1.

Starter Luke Farrell lasted 2.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit. He walked two, hit one batter and struck out three.

Blake Whitney gave up a solo home run to TJ Friedl in the fifth inning and took the loss in his Triple-A debut this season. That was the only baserunner Whitney allowed over two innings of relief. Whitney struck out one.

First baseman Narciso Crook walked to lead off the second inning, stole second, then stole third and then scored Iowa’s only run on the bad throw from the catcher to third. Crook went 0 for 2 with two walks.

Right fielder Darius Hill went 0 for 4, snapping his ten-game hitting streak.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were put out by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 8-6.

Starter Ryan Jensen turned in his third-straight scoreless start since returning from the Development List. Jensen pitched three innings and gave up two hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Dalton Stambaugh relieved Jensen and took the loss. Stambaugh got knocked around for four runs, three earned, on four hits over 2.2 innings. Stambaugh struck out two, walked one and hit one batter.

The Smokies staged a comeback in the seventh inning when DH Matt Mervis and second baseman Chase Strumpf hit back-to-back home runs. Mervis’ blast came with a man on and was his 18th this season and 11th with the Smokies. Mervis went 2 for 5 with the home run and an RBI double in the fifth inning for three total RBI.

Strumpf’s solo shot was his 13th this year. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Left fielder Cole Roederer went 2 for 3 with a walk and one run batted in.

Shortstop Andy Weber went 2 for 4 with a double. He scored once and drove one run in.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shut out the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 1-0.

DJ Herz turned in another strong outing, striking out ten Chiefs batters in just 4.2 innings of work. Herz allowed just two hits and he walked three.

Adam Laskey relieved Herz in the fifth and retired all four batters he faced in his High-A debut. Laskey struck out two.

After Michael McAvene pitched the seventh and eighth inning without allowing a run, Hunter Bigge pitched the top of the ninth and got the win. Bigge allowed a two-out single and a walk, but got out of the inning with no damage. He did not strike out anyone.

The game was still scoreless when Owen Caissie came to the plate with two out in the ninth inning and no one on. Caissie singled, stole second and scored on a walk-off RBI single by Fabian Pertuz.

Caissie went 3 for 4. Pertuz was 3 for 4 with two doubles.

Highlights. A lot of swings and misses against Herz.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took a direct hit from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox), 6-4.

Starter Luke Little allowed three runs in the second inning and the Pelicans never caught up. Little’s final line was three runs on three hits and four walks over two innings. Little struck out five.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to make the game close. It was Wetzel’s second home run this season. He was 1 for 4.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara was 2 for 4 and scored on Wetzel’s home run.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Athletics, 6-3.