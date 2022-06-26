Cub Tracks’ unfit to be tied

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. We try to distill the zeitgeist into easily digestible chunks, which we then marinate in Malört for that true Chicago flavor.

There are worse things than a muggy Saturday in St Louis. If you have some time, I’ll think of something. The Cubs and Cardinals played baseball there Saturday. Miles Mikolas bored the Cubs’ bats to death but a Rafael Ortega home run made things interesting for an inning.

Rafael Ortega cranks a game-tying two-run blast! pic.twitter.com/dm2UJum7ey — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 25, 2022

Adrian Sampson was again effective and has probably moved into the 4 or 5 spot in the rotation (so went David Ross’ postgame comments). Unfortunately Mark Leiter Jr. had a regular day and Rowan Wick continued his inconsistent ways.

#Cubs Adrian Sampson today: 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 5K — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 25, 2022

The two teams will vie once again today, with the meatloaf at stake.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

RHP Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) Expected return: July Stroman logged around 40 pitches in a “normal bullpen” June 25, per pitching coach Tommy Hottovy. The right-hander tested his full repertoire. Hottovy said the next step could be facing live batters in the upcoming week, but the Cubs will monitor Stroman’s progress in the coming days to see if another bullpen session is the preferred route. Stroman said last week that his shoulder issues flared up in the wake of his five-inning start May 19, following nearly two weeks on the IL due to COVID. He posted a 5.57 ERA in four starts (21 innings) before being placed back on the IL on June 10 (retroactive to June 7). — Jordan Bastian.

Food for Thought:

Giant trees and new species, oh my. https://t.co/96cX28Gd0U — Futurism (@futurism) June 25, 2022

3D Printed Meat Is Here, But Will You Switch Traditional Meat For Cultured Alternatives?https://t.co/XPe7B1E3de pic.twitter.com/fR2fZ1A3yf — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 25, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!